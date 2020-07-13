Kelly Preston Dies of Breast Cancer at 57

Kelly Preston has passed away from breast cancer at the age of 57. John Travolta took to Instagram to mourn the death of his wife. She had been battling the disease for two years. Travolta posted some pictures on the social media platform while numerous stars flocked to the comments to offer their condolences for the family’s loss. Preston starred in a number of films over the course of her career. Some of the biggest movies included Jerry Maguire, Twins, and Mischief. A representative for the family also offered a comment to People magazine clarifying how the family wished to keep the diagnosis and her fight public until this time.

"On the morning of July 12, 2020, Kelly Preston, adored wife, and mother, passed away following a two-year battle with breast cancer," the rep told the publication. "Choosing to keep her fight private, she had been undergoing medical treatment for some time, supported by her closest family and friends."

Travolta wrote on Instagram, “It is with a very heavy heart that I inform you that my beautiful wife Kelly has lost her two-year battle with breast cancer. She fought a courageous fight with the love and support of so many. My family and I will forever be grateful to her doctors and nurses at MD Anderson Cancer Center, all the medical centers that have helped, as well as her many friends and loved ones who have been by her side.”

“Kelly’s love and life will always be remembered. I will be taking some time to be there for my children who have lost their mother, so forgive me in advance if you don’t hear from us for a while. But please know that I will feel your outpouring of love in the weeks and months ahead as we heal. All my love, JT”

Preston is survived by Travolta, her 20-year-old daughter Ella and her 9-year-old son Benjamin.