KFC Launches Three New Saucy Nuggets Flavors, Rolls Out “Sauce Serve Truck”

Earlier this year, KFC dropped their Saucy Nuggets and now, they’re taking it to the next delicious level. This week, KFC announced that starting August 12th, they are launching three new sauce flavors as well as bringing back two fan-favorites. The three new sauces are Chipotle Ranch, Mango Habanero, and Honey Garlic and the returning favorites are Korean BBQ and Honey BBQ. And that’s not all — to celebrate the new flavors, KFC is also hitting the road with the Sauce Serve Truck.

“At KFC we continue to lead the ‘saucy parade’ with more new Saucy Nugget flavors,” Nick Chavez, Chief Marketing Officer said in a statement. “Why get a saucy nugget from a burger joint when you can experience KFC’s 100 percent white meat nuggets, hand-breaded with KFC’s Original Recipe and drenched in sauce?”

Videos by ComicBook.com

Here are the official descriptions of the new sauces as well as the returning flavors:

• NEW Chipotle Ranch – A bold flavor with a mildly spicy and smoky blend of chipotle peppers and creamy ranch. Into a classic with a twist? This one’s for you.

• NEW Mango Habanero – A mashup of fruity mango, fiery habanero peppers and other savory flavors creates the perfectly balanced swicy sauce. Swicy lovers will love this sauce.

• NEW Honey Garlic – A sauce featuring the classic taste of honey and garlic combined with a kick of heat for a blast of flavor. If you’re into layered flavor, you’ll love this sauce.

• RETURNING Korean BBQ – A sweet and savory umami sauce with soy sauce, garlic, sugar, and sesame. This is the sauce for the global flavor explorers and fans of umami flavor.

• RETURNING Honey BBQ – A sweet, smoky, and tangy sauce with brown sugar and honey rounding out the tanginess of tomato and secret spices. This fan-favorite classic BBQ sauce is made for the traditionalists.

As for that KFC Sauce Serve Truck, it’s a “saucy” take on the classic ice cream truck and is set to hit the road starting August 17th. It will make stops in three U.S. cities where, at the stops, fans can sauce their own, free KFC Nuggets in their choice of flavor or even try all three new sauces. They can also snag limited-edition merch and gift cards while supplies last. The truck will stop first at Seaport Square at Pier 17 in New York City on Saturday, August 17th from 3-8:30 p.m. ET, then head to Austin, Texas on the corner of South Congress and West Monroe St. from 12-6 p.m. CT on Saturday, August 24th. The final stop will be 1302 South Main St., Ann Arbor, Michigan on Saturday, September 7th from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. ET.