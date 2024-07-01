KFC Teams Up With BoxLunch For New Collab

National Fried Chicken Day is coming up on Saturday, July 6th and to celebrate, KFC is teaming up with BoxLunch for an all-new collection inspired by the OG fried chicken brand. Launching today exclusively in BoxLunch stores and at BoxLunch.com is the KFC Collection, a new collab that features apparel, accessories and even jewelry celebrating KFC. According to KFC and BoxLunch, the collection includes, among other items, a Bucket Crossbody Bag, a Reversible Chicken Bucket Hat, and even a Fanny Pack.

"We take pride in collaborative partnerships, especially when we have the opportunity to have fun and reach fans through the original fried chicken brand, KFC," Rick Vargas, Senior Vice President of Merchandising and Marketing at BoxLunch said in a statement. "The vibrant KFC collection brings the renowned brand to BoxLunch fans and introduces our unique styling to KFC lovers everywhere."

Additionally, as part of BoxLunch's philanthropic program, for every $10 spent across themed product offerings, the brand will provide a meal to a person in need through Feeding America. KFC also shares BoxLunch's commitment to hunger relief, with many of its restaurants participating in a Harvest food donation program, donating unsold food from its restaurants to. local nonprofits.

(Photo: KFC x BoxLunch - KFC)

"This collaboration celebrates KFC brand fans with finger lickin' good fashion. We're honored to team up with BoxLunch, a brand that shares our commitment to feeding the communities we serve," Anna Faktorvich, VP of Brand Management at BoxLunch looks on their socials and enjoy KFC's hand-breaded fried chicken."

Fans can get the KFC Collection at BoxLunch and at BoxLunch.com. Customers can also enter to win the full BoxLunch x KFC assortment as well as other goodies by entering a giveaway here. And, because it is going to be National Fried Chicken Day, KFC is offering special deals this week as well:

• FREE DELIVERY on all orders made through KFC.com or the KFC app from July 4 to July 7. Save time stressing about meal pickups and spend more time with your loved ones this holiday weekend.

• New KFC Saucy Nuggets: For just $5.99*, snag a 10-piece of KFC's Saucy Nuggets at participating locations. Honey BBQ, a KFC fan-favorite and classic summer sauce, joins the Saucy Nugget line-up for the first time this summer (also including Korean BBQ and Honey Sriracha).

• $4.99 Meal for One: Table for one, this meal for under $5 has you covered! Grab two pieces of hot, juicy chicken (drum and thigh), creamy mashed potatoes & gravy and a buttery biscuit for just $4.99.

• $20 Family Meal: Be the dinnertime hero when you bring home six pieces of mouthwatering chicken on the bone (two drums, two thighs, one breast and one wing), four individual sides of your choice, and four buttery biscuits. Side choices include Secret Recipe Fries, mac & cheese, mashed potatoes (with or without gravy), coleslaw and sweet corn.

Will you be checking out the BoxLunch x KFC collection? Let us know on social media!