Celebrities Mourn the Death of Kobe Bryant

Today is a sad day for sports fans all over the world as Kobe Bryant tragically died in a helicopter crash this afternoon at 41-years-old. Celebrities from all walks of life have posted their reactions on social media and offered prayers for the family and the other passengers who have lost their lives today. Social media is absolutely flooded with tributes to the NBA superstar. Stars in their own right like Idris Elba, Jeffrey Wright, Jeffrey Dean Morgan, Ming-Na Wen, Mike Colter, and others all piped in. Of course, many athletes gave their tributes as well, J.J. Watt, Dwyane Wade, Scottie Pippen, Patrick Mahomes, Tom Brady and others offered their sadness. It’s a day of reflection on a platform that usually focuses on who can be the loudest or the most provocative.

TMZ reported the news of the crash first and had pictures from Calabasas near the scene. According to initial reports, there were four other passengers aboard the helicopter at the time of the crash and sadly no survivors. Other passengers are still being identified as the day continues on.

Bryant’s 20-year NBA career was a wild ride with the Los Angeles Lakers after being drafted by the Charlotte Hornets initially. He played his entire career in L.A. for the franchise before retiring in 2016. He is widely regarded as one of the best players to ever grace the court. The Black Mamba also had begun branching out to other ventures off the hardwood as well after hanging up his sneakers.

2018 saw the NBA Champion claim an Academy Award for Best Animated Short Film for Dear Basketball. The animated film adapted a letter he wrote for The Players’ Tribune.

As of his death, Bryant lays claim to dozens of NBA records. The most notable are most seasons played for a single NBA franchise (20) and most All-NBA selections (15). He was also the youngest player to reach 33,000 points scored, passing all-time great Kareem Abdul-Jabbar at 37 years and 138 days old.

Photo Credit: Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images

See some of the reactions below:

Chadwick Boseman

Mark Wahlberg

RIP🙏❤️🙏

Michael Keaton

Sad sad day. A legend in a legendary and storied franchise. Heartbreaking. Prayers for his family. RIP Kobe and thanks

Gal Gadot

Rest In Peace legend. 💔

Jeffrey Dean Morgan

Jeffrey Wright

Juliana Harkavy

Soar. 🙏🏽💫

Ming-Na Wen

RIP @kobebryant. 😢

Mike Colter

Echo Kellum

RIP Kobe. Damn.

Mehcad Brooks

