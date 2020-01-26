Celebrities Mourn the Death of Kobe Bryant

Today is a sad day for sports fans all over the world as Kobe Bryant tragically died in a helicopter crash this afternoon at 41-years-old. Celebrities from all walks of life have posted their reactions on social media and offered prayers for the family and the other passengers who have lost their lives today. Social media is absolutely flooded with tributes to the NBA superstar. Stars in their own right like Idris Elba, Jeffrey Wright, Jeffrey Dean Morgan, Ming-Na Wen, Mike Colter, and others all piped in. Of course, many athletes gave their tributes as well, J.J. Watt, Dwyane Wade, Scottie Pippen, Patrick Mahomes, Tom Brady and others offered their sadness. It’s a day of reflection on a platform that usually focuses on who can be the loudest or the most provocative.

TMZ reported the news of the crash first and had pictures from Calabasas near the scene. According to initial reports, there were four other passengers aboard the helicopter at the time of the crash and sadly no survivors. Other passengers are still being identified as the day continues on.

Bryant’s 20-year NBA career was a wild ride with the Los Angeles Lakers after being drafted by the Charlotte Hornets initially. He played his entire career in L.A. for the franchise before retiring in 2016. He is widely regarded as one of the best players to ever grace the court. The Black Mamba also had begun branching out to other ventures off the hardwood as well after hanging up his sneakers.

“You’ve got to make every day count.” Former Vice Pres. Joe Biden responds to the death of NBA great Kobe Bryant while at a campaign stop in Iowa. https://t.co/7lBAMmyKtQ pic.twitter.com/r6QINR6kPG — ABC News Politics (@ABCPolitics) January 26, 2020

2018 saw the NBA Champion claim an Academy Award for Best Animated Short Film for Dear Basketball. The animated film adapted a letter he wrote for The Players’ Tribune.

As of his death, Bryant lays claim to dozens of NBA records. The most notable are most seasons played for a single NBA franchise (20) and most All-NBA selections (15). He was also the youngest player to reach 33,000 points scored, passing all-time great Kareem Abdul-Jabbar at 37 years and 138 days old.

See some of the reactions below:

Chadwick Boseman

I’m heartbroken. Shocked. Husband, Father, Strategist, Philosopher-Poet, Warrior-Athlete, Filmmaker…your focus is magnetic, Kobe. My love goes out to you and your family. pic.twitter.com/MpKlVdjKV8 — Chadwick Boseman (@chadwickboseman) January 26, 2020

Mark Wahlberg

View this post on Instagram RIP🙏❤️🙏 A post shared by Mark Wahlberg (@markwahlberg) on Jan 26, 2020 at 12:53pm PST

Michael Keaton

Gal Gadot

View this post on Instagram Rest In Peace legend. 💔 A post shared by Gal Gadot (@gal_gadot) on Jan 26, 2020 at 12:46pm PST

Jeffrey Dean Morgan

Getting on a plane to news about Kobe…. goddang. No words. ❤️ — Jeffrey Dean Morgan (@JDMorgan) January 26, 2020

Jeffrey Wright

Just saw this brother Kobe with his daughter at the Nets game in Bk couple weeks ago. Crowd went wild. Man. — Jeffrey Wright (@jfreewright) January 26, 2020

Juliana Harkavy

View this post on Instagram Soar. 🙏🏽💫 A post shared by Juliana Harkavy (@julianaharkavy) on Jan 26, 2020 at 12:27pm PST

Ming-Na Wen

View this post on Instagram RIP @kobebryant. 😢 A post shared by Ming-Na Wen (@mingna_wen) on Jan 26, 2020 at 1:01pm PST

Mike Colter

Echo Kellum

View this post on Instagram RIP Kobe. Damn. A post shared by Echo Kellum (@echokells) on Jan 26, 2020 at 12:34pm PST

Mehcad Brooks