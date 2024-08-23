Krispy Kreme Debuts Dr Pepper Flavored Doughnut to Kickoff Football Season

Forget pumpkin spice season; football season is upon us and now, Krispy Kreme is celebrating with a new collection — and a brand-new collaboration. On Thursday, Krispy Kreme announced that they have teamed up with Dr Pepper for the first time for an all-new doughnut, the Dr Pepper Doughnut. The new offering is joined by the new Buttercreme Goals Doughnut and the returning, fan-favorite Football Doughnut. The new doughnuts will be available beginning Friday, August 23rd for a limited time at Krispy Kreme locations across the U.S.

The new Dr Pepper Kickoff Doughnut marks Krispy Kreme’s first collaboration with Dr Pepper. The doughnut is an Original Glazed Doughnut piped with Dr Pepper flavored frosting and features a Burgundy Sprinkle Blend topped with a white chocolate Dr Pepper logo. The new Buttercreme Goals Doughnut is also an Original Glazed, this one dipped in green icing, topped with colorful sprinkles and a yellow buttercreme flavored goal post. And as for the returning favorite, the Kreme Filled Football Doughnut is an unglazed doughnut filled with white Kreme that’s been dipped in chocolate icing and decorated to look like a football. The collection is available in shop for pick-up and delivery via Krispy Kreme’s app and website. It can also be purchased in a Krispy Kreme custom half-dozen box delivered fresh daily to select retailers.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“Two of America’s most loved flavors are about to become one amazing gameday sensation to make this the sweetest kickoff to football season ever,” Dave Skena, global chief brand officer for Krispy Kreme said in a statement.

In Other Food News

In other fall-oriented food news, Starbucks also helped kickoff fall this week with the launch of their fall menu — including the return of the Pumpkin Spice Latte. The new fall menu debuted on Thursday and saw the return of the PSL, the Pumpkin Cream Cold Brew, Iced Pumpkin Cream Chai, Apple Crisp Oatmilk Macchiato, the Iced Apple Crisp Oatmilk Shaken Espresso, and the new Iced Apple Crisp Nondairy Cream Chai. Starbucks also added two drinks to the menu for those ordering through the app, the Iced Caramel Apple Cream Latte and the Iced Honey Appel Almondmilk Flat White.

Krispy Kreme’s new Krispy Kreme x Dr Pepper Kickoff Collection will be available for a limited time beginning Friday, August 23rd.