Dunkin’ Introduces Spiked Pumpkin Spiced Iced Latte

It’s already well established that pumpkin spice season is starting earlier than ever this year with 7-Eleven rolling out their fall beverages — including the Pumpkin Spice Slurpee — and even Hefty bringing back their viral scented trash bags, but now, the season has gotten just a bit more interesting thanks to Dunkin’. The brand is rolling out the first-ever limited seasonal offering in their Dunkin’ Spiked line, the Dunkin’ Spiked Pumpkin Spice Iced Latte.

According to Dunkin’, the new Spiked Pumpkin Spice Iced Latte is a “buzz-worthy twist” on the classic Pumpkin Spice Iced Latte and is a rich, creamy decadent drink with the perfect balance of sweet pumpkin, vanilla, and fall spice flavors. It’s said to be best enjoyed straight from the can or poured over ice and topped with whipped cream. The drink has a 6 percent ABV and is crafted with real coffee, pumpkin spice flavor, and a non-dairy creamer described as being both vegan and lactose-intolerant friendly. It’s available in 4-packs of 12-oz cans and will be available for a limited time anywhere you can get Dunkin’ Spiked Iced Coffees starting in August. Yes, you do have to be 21+ to purchase.

“As one of our most highly anticipated seasonal offerings, Pumpkin Spice Latte has become a staple amid everyone’s favorite cozy season. Recognizing this, we knew we had an opportunity to create something special with an adult twist on the beloved beverage,” said Brian Gilbert, Vice President of Retail Business Development at Dunkin’. “After receiving such an overwhelmingly positive response on our Spiked Iced Coffees after only one year in market, the Dunkin’ Spiked Pumpkin Spice Iced Latte felt like a natural addition to the line, allowing us to meet the growing demands of 21+ consumers seeking new spiked spins on their favorite Dunkin’ – and fall – flavors.”

The Dunkin’ Spiked Pumpkin Spice Iced Latte is the latest addition to the Dunkin’ Spiked Iced Coffee line, which also includes Original, Caramel, Mocha and Vanilla. There is also a Dunkin’ Spiked Iced Tea lineup which features Slightly Sweet, Half & Half, Strawberry Dragonfruit Refresher and Mango Pineapple Refresher flavors, each with a 5 percent ABV.

Dunkin’ Spiked Iced Teas and Spiked Iced Coffees are currently available at a variety of retailers across Alabama, California, Connecticut, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Maine, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Minnesota, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Vermont, Virginia, West Virginia and Wisconsin.