Starbucks Unveils Fall Menu, Pumpkin Spice Latte Returning Earlier Than Ever

Temperatures may still be fairly warm in many parts of the country, but fall is officially here — at least when it comes to food and drink. This season, all things pumpkin spice have been popping up earlier than they ever have before, prompting many fans of the beloved flavor to wonder when Starbucks would roll out the iconic Pumpkin Spice Latte and make things official and well, that time is now. On Wednesday, Starbucks announced the return of the Pumpkin Spice Latte on Thursday, August 22nd — the earliest date yet. And of course, it’s not coming back alone. Starbucks also announced its full fall lineup as well, including some returning favorites and some new treats as well.

First and foremost, the Pumpkin Spice Latte is back this year for its 21st year. The drink, which debuted in 2003, features real pumpkin and is made with Starbucks signature espresso, steamed milk and the flavors of pumpkin, cinnamon, nutmeg and clove topped with whipped cream and pumpkin pie spices. It’s available hot, iced, or blended. Joining the PSL in the returning beverage category are two other pumpkin-themed favorites: Pumpkin Cream Cold Brew and Iced Pumpkin Cream Chai. Pumpkin Cream Cold Brew features Starbucks Cold Brew sweetened with vanilla syrup topped with pumpkin cream cold foam and pumpkin spice topping while the Iced Pumpkin Cream Chai brings together spiced chair with pumpkin cream cold foam and pumpkin spice topping.

Starbucks Fall 2024 Lineup

Not a pumpkin person? Apple is big this season as well. Returning for Fall 2024 is the Apple Crips Oatmilk Macchiato, a layered drink featuring flavors of apple, cinnamon and brown sugar with rich espresso and creamy oatmilk topped with spiced apple drizzle that comes hot and iced. There is also the Iced Apple Crisp Oatmilk Shaken Espresso. New this year is the Iced Apple Crisp Nondairy Cream Chai that combines chai with creamy oatmilk topped with a nondairy apple crisp cold foam.

“We are excited to introduce the new Iced Apple Crisp Nondairy Cream Chai to our customers,” Rosalyn Batingan, Starbucks beverage developer, said in a statement. “This beverage perfectly captures the taste and feeling of fall. We have combined creamy oatmilk with notes of cinnamon, clove and other warm baking spices from our chai tea to compliment the layered flavors of apple, cinnamon and brown sugar which are infused into the nondairy cold foam topping.”

Starbucks also has two additional fall drinks on the menu — but only for those ordering through the app. Those drinks are the Iced Caramel Apple Cream Latte and the Iced Honey Apple Almondmilk Flat White. On the snack side of things, the Pumpkin Cream Cheese Muffin is back for the season and it’s joined by an adorable sweet treat: the new Raccoon Cake Pop. The Raccoon Cake Pop is features vanilla cake and buttercream dipped in chocolaty icing and yes, it looks like a little raccoon.

All of the new fall menu items will be available at Starbucks beginning on Thursday, August 22nd while supplies last for a limited time.

In Other Pumpkin Spice News

As was noted above, pumpkin spice season kicked off earlier than ever this year and Starbucks isn’t the first brand to bring the beloved favorite back out. 7-Eleven rolled out their fall beverages earlier this month and even released a first of its kind Pumpkin Spice Slurpee in select locations. Hefty recently brought back their viral scented trash bags for the season as well and Dunkin’ is rolling out their first-ever limited season offering in their Dunkin’ Spiked line, the Dunkin’ Spiked Pumpkin Spice Iced Latte.

