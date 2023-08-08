Krispy Kreme Debuts Fall Pumpkin Spice Collection

Pumpkin spice season is upon us and even Krispy Kreme is getting in on the delicious fun. On Monday, Krispy Kreme debuted their new Pumpkin Spice Collection, kicking off the fall season with a collection of doughnuts that, according to the brand are "mixed, stuffed, sprinkled, and topped" with more pumpkin spice. The four-doughnut collection features two brand new doughnuts as well as two returning favorite and is available now.

For a limited time and at participating Krispy Kreme locations, fans can try the new Pumpkin Spice Cheesecake Swirl Doughnut, the new Pumpkin Spice Maple Pecan Doughnut, as well as the returning Pumpkin Spice Original Glazed Doughnut and Pumpkin Spice Cake Doughnut. Fans can also pair the doughnuts with the returning Pumpkin Spice Latte, which comes hot, iced, or frozen, and the Pumpkin Spice Coffee, which is available hot or iced. You can check out the doughnut descriptions below.

• NEW Pumpkin Spice Cheesecake Swirl Doughnut: A Pumpkin Spice Original Glazed® doughnut swirled with decadent pumpkin buttercream icing and cream cheese icing, topped with a light dusting of cinnamon sugar.

• NEW Pumpkin Spice Maple Pecan Doughnut: A Pumpkin Spice Original Glazed® doughnut hand-dipped in rich maple icing and topped with perfectly crunchy candied pecan pieces.

• Pumpkin Spice Original Glazed® Doughnut: A seasonal icon, this Original Glazed® doughnut brings just the right amount of pumpkin spice flavor in every melt-in-your-mouth bite.

• Pumpkin Spice Cake Doughnut: One of our most anticipated seasonal fan-favorites, this glazed, old fashioned pumpkin spice cake doughnut is the perfect combination of crumbly cake and pumpkin spice flavor.

"Year after year, we fall in love all over again with pumpkin spice-flavored treats, and this year pumpkin spice lovers will fall the hardest at Krispy Kreme," Dave Skena, Global Chief Brand Officer for Krispy Kreme said in a statement. "Combining two new pumpkin spice doughnuts with two fan favorites – we're saying to the spice AND our fans, 'P.S., we love you'!"

7-Eleven is Also Getting in on the Pumpkin Spice Game

Recently, The convenience store chain launched their seasonal fall coffee flavors on August 1st, including their Pumpkin Spice Latte, and more fall treats are on the way.

According to Chewboom, available now at 7-Eleven, fans can get the Pumpkin Spice Latte, Pumpkin Pie Coffee, and Pumpkin Syrup. As for more fall-oriented items, beginning on August 30th, the Pumpkin Muffin and Apple Cider Donut will be joining the lineup, as well as other apple-flavored items, like the Apple Sack Pie and Apple Danish.

In Other Pumpkin Spice News

Nestle Toll House recently revealed that they are bringing back two fan-favorite cookies as well as introducing a brand-new seasonal treat. The brand recently announced that not only are both Pumpkin Spice Cookie Dough and M&M's Ghoul's Mix Sugar Cookie Dough returning this year, but they are also launching the new Hot Cocoa & Marshmallow Morsels just in time for holiday baking.

Returning for the fall is fan-favorite Pumpkin Spice Cookie Dough. The treat is described as a mix of sweet pumpkin spice flavor and premiere White Morsels and is a great way to embrace all things pumpkin spice and kick off the fall season. It's available in 14 oz packages with a suggested retail of $4.40, though price may vary by retailer.

Also returning is the beloved M&M's Ghoul's Mix Sugar Cookie Dough. Just in time for trick or treat season — though heavy on the "treat" — the deliciously spooky cookie dough is also returning in 14 oz packages with a suggested retail of $4.40. As for the new offering, this fall, Toll House is putting a new twist on a classic with Hot Cocoa & Marshmallow Morsels. The morsels combine strong, rich hot cocoa and light sweet marshmallow flavor in morsels that are the perfect addition to your baked goods but are just as delicious straight form the bag. They are available in 9 oz packages for a suggested price of $3.79. All three seasonal offerings are set to start rolling out this month.

Will you be checking out Krispy Kreme's pumpkin spice offerings? Let us know your thoughts in the comments!