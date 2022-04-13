Krispy Kreme Reducing Doughnut Prices as Gas Prices Rise

Krispy Kreme is doing whatever it takes to be a doughnut place for the people. Monday, the doughnut joint announced new plans to reduce the price of its doughnuts as a result of rising gas prices. As part of a new promotion, Krispy Kreme will offer a dozen of the chain’s iconic glazed doughnuts for the going rate of one gallon of gas.

Typically retailing around $8, each Wednesday the chain will take the national average of a gallon of gas and that will be the price for a dozen doughnuts that day. The deal begins April 13th and will last the next four Wednesdays, before the promotion ends on May 4th.

“While Americans deal with the rising PPG – price per gallon – of gasoline, we’re lowering our PPOG – price per Original Glaze,” Krispy Kreme chief marketer Dave Skena said in a press release. “Inflation andhigh gasoline prices are serious and forcing families to make tough tradeoffs. We know that despite the high gas prices people have to be out and about anyway. So, for the next several Wednesdays, we hope providing a little doughnut deflation will allow themto share some smiles during a difficult time. A dozen Original Glazed Doughnuts for the price of a gallon of gas will help our fans make midweek a little sweeter for their friends and family.”

There is just a slight catch — Krispy Kreme fiends are only allowed to purchased two dozen original glazed doughnuts each Wednesday throughout the promotion at the special pricing.

Earlier this month, the chain unveiled its springtime lineup, consisting of a few new doughnuts made specifically for the season. More details on those limited-time offerings can be found below.