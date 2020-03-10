Krispy Kreme Introduces Leprechaun Trap Doughnuts for St. Patrick’s Day

Hot off the heels of a major Butterfingers doughnut announcement, Krispy Kreme is hoping to catch a leprechaun or two this St. Patrick’s Day. The iconic doughnut shop announced Monday it was introducing a doughnut specifically for the holiday this coming weekend, adorned with all kinds of green goodness. The main offering over this weekend will be the all-new Leprechaun Trap doughnut, a pastry pumped full of Irish Kreme flavored filling. The Leprechaun Trap offering is then adorned to look like a pot of gold and to add a little bit of fun, the doughnuts will be incredibly limited.

According to Krispy Kreme, only “a very lucky few guests” at every shop will be able to snag one of the Leprechaun Trap doughnuts. You can see the new doughnut, complete with a leprechaun candy topping, and the other offerings below.

But that’s not all. From March 14th through St. Patty’s Day on March 17th, Krispy Kreme will overhaul the display cases at every store, turning all offerings into offerings celebrating the holiday. That includes Chocolate Iced doughnuts with green kreme, Cake Batter doughnuts with green icing, Strawberry Iced doughnuts with St. Patty’s Day sprinkles, OREO Cookies and Kreme doughnuts with a green icing drizzle, and Chocolate Iced Custard filled doughnuts with shamrock sprinkles.

“Do you love doughnuts? Leprechauns sure do,” Krispy Kreme chief marketer Dave Skena says in a press release. “They turned all our doughnuts GREEN! We even caught a few, and if you’re lucky, you can catch one too.”

