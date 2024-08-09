Lay’s Debuts New Global Flavors Lineup

Lay’s is taking potato chip fans on a flavor adventure. Starting August 8th, potato chip lovers and snackers nationwide can get the iconic chip brand’s new Global Flavors lineup with three new flavors inspired by destinations around the globe: Wavy Tzatziki, Masala, and Honey Butter. The new flavors are available in supermarkets or on Snacks.com while supplies last for a limited time.

Lay’s Wavy Tzatziki flavor is inspired by the refreshing Greek flavors of yogurt, lemon, dill, garlic, and other unique elements, resulting in a crunch take on the Mediterranean classic. Lay’s Masala flavored potato chips contain a delectable fusion of spices including cumin, coriander, turmeric, and pepper, serving as a one-way ticket to the world of mouthwatering flavors found in traditional Masala dishes. The Lay’s Honey Butter flavor potato chips deliver a delicious blend of buttermilk honey and butter tastes, transporting consumers to the home of this beloved combo, Korea.

Of course, for a lucky snack fan, it won’t just be a flavor adventure. Fans can scan the QR code on the back of these special bags of chips or visits laysflavordrop.com from August 12th through September 28th can enter for a chance to win a vacation to Greece, India, or Korea for themselves and a friend.

“As the proven leader in flavor innovation with more than 200 variations of our iconic potato chip, we’re proud to continue to demonstrate our expertise in crafting delicious flavors that appeal to the unique senses and tastes of communities all over the world,” Tina Mahal, the SVP of marketing at PepsiCo Foods North America, said in a press release.

These are just the latest flavor innovations from Lay’s. Earlier this year, Lay’s debuted their Sweet & Spicy Honey flavor, a take on the Hot Honey trend that has been dominating food, the “swicy”.

“As a leader in flavor innovation, Lay’s is always on the lookout for the latest trends to inspire our next potato chip flavors,” Mahal said at the time. “From condiments to cocktails to restaurant menus, the Swicy food trend is everywhere now, so we’re excited to bring this unique combination of flavors to life in potato chip form for fans of sweet heat.”

Lay’s new Global Flavors are available now.