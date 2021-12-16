Lay’s Is Introducing Its Own Vodka

You know Lay’s for its potato chips and other associated snacks. The Pepsi-owned company creates iconic snacks like Doritos and Cheetos and now, it’s getting into the adult beverage game. Thursday, Lay’s announced it’s using its potatoes for a whole new reason: to craft its own vodka.

Lay’s joined forces with Eastside Distilling to formulate Lay’s Vodka—the snackmaker’s take on the classic adult liquor. While the vodka may not taste like you’re eating a potato chip or Dorito, it is made from the same exact potatoes the company uses to make its potato chips.

Videos by ComicBook.com

It’s not a permanent offering from the company, but anyone over the age of 21 can purchase a bottle of the new vodka while supplies last. The drinks are being sold exclusively through the Eastside Distilling website here, and pricing starts at $40 per bottle.

The latest trend in the world of snacks is pairing iconic brands with liquor. Just last week, OREO announced it’s working to create its own wine.

“Everyone knows that red wine pairs well with chocolate, but Oreo Thins and America’s most-loved wine, Barefoot Wine, are collaborating to take this classic combination to a whole new delicious level,” brand manager for Oreo Sydney Kranzmann said in a statement. “With their light texture, delicate crunch, and touch of creme filling, Oreo Thins cookies have always been the perfect Oreo cookie for adults so we are excited to showcase a new grown-up pairing with Barefoot Wine. We can’t wait for our Oreo Thins fans (21+ of course!) to enjoy their favorite cookies with this rich and chocolatey flavored Barefoot x Oreo Thins Red Blend Wine.”

The Red Blen dWine was formulated to pair perfectly with OREO Thins.

“We are very excited to partner with Oreo Thins to create our very first cookie-inspired wine, Jen Wall, Barefoot Wine Maker since 1995 said. “Barefoot Wine is a brand that stands for fun, flavor, and expressiveness — all values that Oreo Thins upholds as well. We had such a great time exploring the different flavor combinations, ultimately pairing the signature flavors of Oreo Thins cookies with a blend of our bright, berry-flavored red wine.”