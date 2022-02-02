Super Bowl LVI: Lay’s Hires Seth Rogen and Paul Rudd For First Big Game Ad in 17 Years

For the next two weeks, it’s all about the Super Bowl. The Los Angeles Rams and Cincinnati Bengals will face off in Super Bowl LVI, and brands are already unveiling the ads they’ve been a healthy chunk of change on. The entire Frito-Lay company will have a few ads playing throughout the game, including one featuring Flamin’ Hot Cheetos and Flamin’ Hot Cool Ranch Doritos, which the company unveiled on Tuesday.

Now, Frito-Lay unveiled an additional ad for Lay’s, the flagship chip of the snackmaker. Since it is the snack’s first Super Bowl ad in nearly two decades—17 years, to be exact—Lay’s enlisted the help of a few A-listers you all are very well aware of. Enter, Paul Rudd and Seth Rogen.

Throughout the minute-long ad, Rogen and Rudd recall the good times they’ve had together featuring Lay’s chips. The commercial itself was actually written by Rogen and longtime collaborator Evan Goldberg, while Goldberg directed to spot. See it for yourself below.

https://youtu.be/0KjatG0hqwE

“I love working with Seth because we always have a good time together,” Rudd said in a press release unveiling the commercial. “Any chance I get to spend time with Seth AND eat potato chips is a win.”

Rogen added, “I love Paul and I love Lay’s, so co-writing this Super Bowl spot was really a no brainer!”

The television spot will air during Super Bowl LVI and act as a cornerstone piece of the company’s “Stay Golden” campaign.

“From everyday occasions, to family holidays, to memorable moments with friends, everyone has joyful memories with Lay’s – a brand that’s been there, spreading smiles for decades,” said Rachel Ferdinando, senior vice president and chief marketing officer, Frito-Lay North America. “This campaign brings Lay’s back to the Super Bowl in a huge, hilarious way by staying true to our brand purpose and reminding us to ‘Stay Golden’ no matter what life throws our way.”