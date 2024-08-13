Liquid Death Teams Up With Van Leeuwen For Hot Fudge Sundae Sparkling Water

Van Leeuwen Ice Cream is known for some creative collaborations — there’s been the Kraft Mac & Cheese ice cream and the Hidden Valley Ranch ice cream just to name two notable offerings. But now, the iconic brand is teaming up with Liquid Death for something a little more out of the box and this time, don’t be scared; it’s just water. That’s right, Van Leeuwen Ice Cream is teaming up with Liquid Death to create the first of its kind Hot Fudge Sundae Sparkling Water, a water that tastes like ice cream.

According to the brands, the 20-calorie can of sparkling water tastes just like a hod fudge sundae. It’s a limited-edition flavor launching today at 11 a.m. ET. It will be available in single cans exclusively at Van Leeuwen scoop shops across the country as well as available in 8-pack cases of 19.2 oz tallboys on Amazon.com and Liquid Death’s TikTok Shop.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“We’ve seen a lot of brands make their own flavor of ice cream, but we’re the first brand to make ice cream flavored sparkling water that tastes exactly like a hot fudge sundae,” Greg Fass, Liquid Death VP of Marketing said. “We’re all about making healthy beverages more fun, so teaming up with Van Leeuwen Ice Cream to make the first chuggable 20 calorie hot fudge sundae was the perfect pairing.”

Additionally, Van Leeuwen and. Liquid Death are celebrating the launch with a series of ice cream truck pop up events in New York and Los Angeles giving out free cans of the new flavor and scoops of Van Leeuwen Ice Creem. You can check out details below.

August 13: New York City, Washington Square Park beginning at 12 p.m. ET

August 17: Los Angeles, Abbot Kinney beginning at 11 a.m. PT

In Other Ice Cream (Adjacent) News

In other ice cream news, Taco Bell recently announced that its Baja Blast-flavored gelato will soon hit stores with customers getting a new way to eat the iconic treat. According to restaurant officials, the Baja Blast Gelato will be available in stores beginning September 3rd, but only for those that belong to the Taco Bell Rewards program.

“For two decades, Mtn Dew Baja Blast has been the drink that loyal fans just can’t get enough of. We’re extremely proud of the synonymous, iconic duo Taco Bell and Baja Blast have become,” Taco Bell chief marketer Taylor Montgomery said in a statement. “We’re celebrating this incredible milestone just as much as our die-hard Baja fans and can’t wait to share even more epic experiences, innovations and rewards as we continue to fuel our fans’ love for Baja Blast.”