Looney Tunes Live Stage Show Announced

The Looney Tunes have lit up the worlds of film and television for several generations — and now, it looks like they’re officially headed to the stage. On Monday, it was announced that Warner Bros. Themed Entertainment and the Montreal-based production company Monlove will be creating a live theatrical and musical stage show featuring the beloved Looney Tunes characters, including Bugs Bunny, Daffy Duck, Tweety and many others. The show will offer an original, family-friendly story that will immerse spectators in a classic animation experience, with the goal of offering audiences the same charm, swagger, and pathos combined with comedy and gravity-defying performances.

The show will be overseen by Monlove’s partners Ella Louise Allaire and Martin Lord Ferguson, and will utilize video and interactive technology, music, puppetry and vaudevillian arts, song, dance, and mime. Additional details of the new production will be announced at a later date.

“We are thrilled to partner with Warner Bros. Themed Entertainment again, and excited for this opportunity to create a top-notch stage event with the much-loved Looney Tunes characters that so many of us have grown up with,” Allaire said in a statement. “We can’t wait to bring them to life in a way that fans of all ages have never seen. Based on our wonderful experience creating the live stage show Scooby-Doo and the Lost City of Gold with Warner Bros., this new collaboration promises a universe of infinite possibilities with the characters’ familiar rapid-fire gags, self-referential satire, and explosive energy.”

“We are delighted to be partnering with Monlove once again,” Peter van Roden, SVP Warner Bros. Themed Entertainment, added. “Their professionalism and track record have proven they are the right team to bring our iconic Looney Tunes characters to life on stage in this all-new way. This show will allow families to come together and enjoy all the hilarious antics the Looney Tunes are known for in a unique experience.”

This is Monlove’s second production with Warner Bros. Themed Entertainment, after Scooby-Doo! and the Lost City of Gold, which is expected to debut in January 15, 2022, after being delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

What do you think of Warner Bros. launching a Looney Tunes stage show? Share your thoughts with us in the comments below!