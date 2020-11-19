M&Ms Sugar Cookie Flavor Released

The holidays are almost upon us and that means holiday candies are making their way to store shelves. But for M&M’s fans, we’re not talking just festive red and green candies. This year M&M’s is releasing a whole new flavor variety just in time for the holidays and it’s one that incorporates the seasonal joy of cookies. M&M’s Sugar Cookie flavor is now available and to celebrate this new holiday offering, M&M’s is giving away $500 and a holiday-themed M&M’s prize pack.

The new M&M’s Sugar Cookie is a brand-new flavor offering this year. Created exclusively for the 2020 holiday season, this new candy flavor features a white chocolate, sugar cookie-flavored shell with a crispy center. The candies — called lentils — are a festive red and green, making them not only great on their own but a “perfect addition to holiday treats and candy dishes“.

“Both the flavor and texture of the new M&M’s Sugar Cookie evoke the warmth and nostalgia associated with homemade holiday cookies,” Tanya Berman, Mars Wrigley’s head of seasonal marketing, said (via FoodBev).

“We know our fans will love the taste of holiday magic M&M”s Sugar Cookie brings and we look forward with excitement to see all of the bite-sized holiday wishes our fans have to share.”

But if the candies themselves aren’t sweet enough, there’s the giveaway to consider as well. M&M’s is inviting candy fans to share their #BiteSizedHolidayWishes on MMS.com to share their wishes for 2021, wishes that will be shared for the world to see.

“This year hasn’t played out how we imagined it would, but with M&M’S #BiteSizedHolidayWishes, fans are able to tap into that nostalgia of what once was, as well as imagine the positivity of what is to come as they share their hopes and dreams for the year ahead. When fans share their #BiteSizedHolidayWishes on MMS.com, their wish could be projected on the M&M’S Jumbotron in Times Square and on M&M’S social media, like a giant greeting card for the world to see. To further drive good cheer, M&M’S is giving fans a chance to win $500 and a holiday-themed M&M’S prize pack. Fans can enter by sharing their #BiteSizedHolidayWishes on MMS.com for a chance to win.”

M&M’s Sugar Cookie flavor is available nationwide now.

What is your favorite variety of M&M’s? Let us know your favorite or your favorite holiday candy in the comment section!