Mattel Introduces First Ever Barbie With Down Syndrome

The world of Barbie is getting just a little more inclusive. On Tuesday, Mattel announced the debut of their first ever Barbie doll representing a person with Down syndrome. The doll is part of Mattel's Barbie Fashionistas line, a line that offers a wider range of diverse representations of beauty — including different body types and abilities. Other dolls in the Fashionistas line have included those with hearing aids, a prosthetic leg, vitiligo, and even a doll that utilizes a wheelchair.

"Our goal is to enable all children to see themselves in Barbie, while also encouraging children to play with dolls who do not look like themselves," Lisa McKnight, Mattel's executive vice president and global head of barbie & dolls, said in a statement (via CNN).

"Doll play outside of a child's own lived experience can teach understanding and build a greater sense of empathy…. We are proud to introduce a Barbie doll with Down syndrome to better reflect the world around us and further our commitment to celebrating inclusion through play," she added.

According to Mattel, to create this new Barbie, they worked closely with the National Down Syndrome Society on details such as the doll's features, shape, clothing, and even accessories. Doing this ensured that it was an accurate representation of a person with Down syndrome, a genetic condition that impacts cognitive ability and has distinctive physical characteristics. The new doll features a face and body sculpt reflective of women with Down syndrome, including details on the doll's palm, which features a single line — something that is often associated with Down syndrome. The Barbie also wears pink ankle foot orthotics — meant to represent children with Down syndrome who use orthotics. Even the doll's clothing is representative, with the colors and symbols on her dress associated with awareness for the condition and her necklace is a symbol for the community as well.

"This means so much for our community, who for the first time, can play with a Barbie doll that looks like them," Kandi Pickard, NDSS president and CEO said in a statement. "This Barbie serves as a reminder that we should never underestimate the power of representation. It is a huge step forward for inclusion and a moment that we are celebrating."

