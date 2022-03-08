McDonald’s Closing All Its Restaurants in Russia Indefinitely

As Russia continues its unprovoked invasion of Ukraine, McDonald’s has opted to shut down every one of its locations in the country indefinitely. Tuesday, McDonald’s was one of four major United States-based brands to halt sales in Russia. In total, the Golden Arches own and operate 850 locations in the country that employ some 62,000 Russians. While the stores are temporarily closed, McDonald’s CEO Chris Kempczinski said the company will continue paying the salaries of the employees affected by the shuttering.

“At the same time, our values mean we cannot ignore the needless human suffering unfolding in Ukraine. Years ago, when confronted with his own difficult decision, Fred Turner explained his approach quite simply: ‘Do the right thing,’” Kempczinski said in an e-mail to McDonald’s employees on Tuesday. “That philosophy is enshrined as one of our five guiding values, and there are countless examples over the years of McDonald’s Corporation living up to Fred’s simple ideal. Today, is also one of those days.”

The closures are indefinite, and Kempczinski said the situation will be monitored by himself, McDonald’s Chairman Rick Hernandez, and the rest of the company’s Board of Directors.

“As we move forward, McDonald’s will continue to assess the situation and determine if any additional measures are required,” the email added. “At this juncture, it’s impossible to predict when we might be able to reopen our restaurants in Russia. We are experiencing disruptions to our supply chain along with other operational impacts. We will also closely monitor the humanitarian situation.”

You can read the executive’s full note here.

Starbucks pulled a similar move Tuesday morning. The company licenses its business to a Russian partner that operates 130 stores in the country. That licensee has since opted to pause operations at 130 locations. Soda giants Pepsi and Coca-Cola have also halted sales in Russia. While Coca-Cola said it has stopped all business in the country, Pepsi says it will continue to sell milk, baby food, and baby formula.