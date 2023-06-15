The Internet Is Divided Over McDonald's Grimace Milkshake

In celebration of Grimace's birthday, McDonald's is offering a special "Grimace Milkshake" as a part of the mascot's special birthday meal. Available wherever Big Mac's are sold, the meal allows you to choose between a burger and McNuggets, fries, and the pièce de résistance: the Grimace Milkshake. As you might expect from a Grimace-flavored drink, the internet is split on whether or not the beverage is a hit.

The meal started Monday and will continue as supplies last, so if you're hoping to participate in the celebration, you may want to go out to your local McDonald's as soon as you can.

"Our fans have amazing childhood memories of their birthdays at McDonald's...and Grimace's Birthday is all about paying homage to the amazing, fun moments we all share," McDonald's chief marketer Tariq Hassan said in a press release announcing the new deal. "We're excited to put a modern spin on these memories to continue to drive McDonald's relevance with a new generation. Grimace is the perfect lovable icon to have McDonald's meet our fans at the intersection of nostalgia and culture."

Outside of that, keep scrolling to see what the internet is saying about the new dessert.