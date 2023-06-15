The Internet Is Divided Over McDonald's Grimace Milkshake
In celebration of Grimace's birthday, McDonald's is offering a special "Grimace Milkshake" as a part of the mascot's special birthday meal. Available wherever Big Mac's are sold, the meal allows you to choose between a burger and McNuggets, fries, and the pièce de résistance: the Grimace Milkshake. As you might expect from a Grimace-flavored drink, the internet is split on whether or not the beverage is a hit.
The meal started Monday and will continue as supplies last, so if you're hoping to participate in the celebration, you may want to go out to your local McDonald's as soon as you can.
"Our fans have amazing childhood memories of their birthdays at McDonald's...and Grimace's Birthday is all about paying homage to the amazing, fun moments we all share," McDonald's chief marketer Tariq Hassan said in a press release announcing the new deal. "We're excited to put a modern spin on these memories to continue to drive McDonald's relevance with a new generation. Grimace is the perfect lovable icon to have McDonald's meet our fans at the intersection of nostalgia and culture."
Outside of that, keep scrolling to see what the internet is saying about the new dessert.
Poor Grimace
prevnext
I got the Grimace shake at McDonalds and the employee said “finally, someone is ordering his stuff! No one has all day.”
Poor Grimace. Happy Birthday, sorry I was the only one to show up to your party. 🥲 pic.twitter.com/b5OzizGQEU— New Adventures of M H🏳️🌈WK (@MHawk9955) June 13, 2023
Delicious
prevnext
Happy belated birthday Grimace! Your shake is delicious, I love it! pic.twitter.com/deui7klFK2— Glitter & Gloom (@GlitterNGloom41) June 14, 2023
The Covenant
prevnext
Happy birthday grimace!! I receive and accept all of this shake, all of you, and drink your blood, the covenant, poured out for the forgiveness of all our sins pic.twitter.com/MYFAsk8MwV— rich (@rchrdag) June 15, 2023
So Pretty
prevnext
The grimace shake is so pretty I don’t wanna drink it pic.twitter.com/UaTSraVrJM— 🌺Trash Prince Juan 🥀 (@TrashPrinceJuan) June 14, 2023
Grimace Grimace
prevnext
I wanted to get a milkshake today and asked the McDonald's drive thru what flavor the Grimace shake was and she just responded "Grimace."— Ultima📛 | #вʟм (@UltimaShadowX) June 13, 2023
Think of Grimace
prevnext
there’s a grimace in the back of every mcdonalds that is screaming in pain as they milk him. The grimace shake is not worth it!— cinnamon bun (@notsofiacoppola) June 15, 2023
Dissolved
prev
My stomach after that grimace shake pic.twitter.com/KK4ltzrTJN— pocket (@islandthembo) June 14, 2023