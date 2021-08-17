McDonald's Announces New Menu Item That Is Sweet

✖

McDonald’s is bringing some serious sweetness to their menu this year with a throwback vibe this September. McCafe fans can rejoice because the Glazed Pull Apart Donut will be in stores for a limited time. On the first day of next month, people can get in on the fritter-like goodness of the latest morning treat. Now, this isn’t the first baked good on the menu at the Golden Arches. Last year, the brand introduced some Bakery staples as a part of their McCafe line. Those sweets included a cinnamon roll, blueberry muffin, and of course, an apple fritter. This new donut will be a riff on that popular offering.

The brand put out a press release describing their latest addition to the menu. “Popping up just in time for Fall, the light and airy Glazed Pull Apart Donut is a unique twist on a classic donut that fans are sure to love. Coated in a delightful, sweet glaze, the tear apart bites make it both shareable (if you’re into that) and perfect for enjoying throughout the day," they wrote. "Start your morning by dunking your bites into a McCafé Premium Roast Coffee or treat yourself to an afternoon pick-me-up... like all our bakery items, the Glazed Pull Apart Donut is available all day long.”

(Photo: McDonalds)

The statement continued, “Our Glazed Pull Apart Donut is the first limited-edition offering to join McCafé Bakery. In 2020, we introduced our Bakery line with three delectable treats—the Apple Fritter, Blueberry Muffin and Cinnamon Roll—which became instant fan-favorites. The McCafe Bakery lineup joins our full breakfast menu. From the introduction of the Egg McMuffin in 1971, to Breakfast Burritos (1991) and McGriddles (2003), McDonald’s has been a leader at breakfast for nearly 50 years.”

“So do-nut delay! Get your Glazed Pull Apart Donut in-restaurant or via the Drive Thru, directly on the McDonald’s App with Mobile Order and Pay or delivered to your front door through McDelivery. And don’t forget to sign up for MyMcDonald’s Rewards* to earn points on every dollar you spend at McDonald’s—unlocking free, craveable favorites across the menu,” they concluded.

Are you excited for more breakfast options at McDonald's? Let us know down in the comments!