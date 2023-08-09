McDonald's Next McFlurry Flavor Might Be Its Best Yet

McDonald's doesn't often introduce new items to its menu, insisting on serving its proven winners year after year. Given that ice cream isn't a huge part of the fast-food chain's menu, it's an increasingly rare occurrence to see a new McFlurry flavor on the menu; that's ultimately why Tuesday's revelation is pretty surprising news.

Beginning Tuesday, McDonald's locations across the country started serving up Peanut Butter Crunch McFlurry's. Straying from the classic Reese's Peanut Butter Cup ice cream desserts at other locations, it looks like the burger joint is innovating the toppings a bit. Mixed in with the chain's regular ice cream are pieces of chocolate peanut butter cookies and crispy cereal bites akin to Rice Krispies or something of the like.

"The rumors are true: the Peanut Butter Crunch McFlurry is officially making its way to participating McDonald's locations nationwide starting August 9," McDonald's says of the product on its website. "Made with our signature creamy vanilla soft serve and blended with crispy cereal mix and chocolatey peanut butter cookie pieces, this sweet treat will be available for a limited time, while supplies last."

The last major McFlurry innovation was 2021's Caramel Brownie McFlurry. Between then and now, of course, was also the Grimace Shake, which became a breakout viral sensation due to a hilariously spooky trend on TikTok.

"As our fans rejoice in the changing of the seasons, we're excited to give them a new way to enjoy our most iconic dessert," McDonald's culinary director Chad Schafer said at the time. "In fact, the flavors in our new Caramel Brownie McFlurry are inspired by that first-warm-day-of-the-year feeling. The cool and creamy soft serve mixed with fudgy brownie pieces and sweet, gooey caramel makes every refreshing bite worth savoring."

It's unclear just how long the Peanut Butter Crunch McFlurry will be available at restaurants.