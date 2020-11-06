Scottish Couple Goes Viral After Hosting Wedding Reception at McDonald's

✖

When all else fails, McDonald's will be there — at least, that's the case with at least one newlywed Scottish couple. Earlier this month, Melissa Russell and Shannon McKenna got married at Cahtelherault Country House, and the two were unable to have a traditional setup due to ongoing COVID-19 restrictions. That's when McDonald's stepped into the fray and served as the wedding reception location for the newlyweds and a select few guests.

Because Russell's father is ill, the duo opted to take their wedding party to the restaurant she works at. There, guests were asked to use the #McWedding hashtag in any social media posts celebrating the occasion.

"It was an absolutely fabulous day," Russell said as she praised her boss for opening the location. "Kate is such a lovely, helpful person and she went above and beyond, she did so many things we didn't expect. I think the guests were more excited about having a sit-down meal at McDonald's."

The guests were served a multi-course meal featuring Mozzarella Dippers and Chicken Selects for appetizers. The 18 invited guests were then able to purchase whatever entree they wanted, because ie cream sundaes and apple pie came in for dessert.

Though it wasn't a traditional reception, the couple still managed to get in some of the associated traditions in, including a first dance. Instead of feeding each other pieces of a wedding cake, the two fed each other French fries.

"It was so out there and different, I really did appreciate everything about it,” McKenna added.

"It was a day we will never forget,” Russell concluded. "It took for us to get through a pandemic to think 'What are we waiting for?'”

McDonald's has 1,274 locations in the United Kingdom between England, Wales, Scotland, and Northern Ireland.

(H/T Fox News)

Cover photo by Alex Tai/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images