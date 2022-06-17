Mike Tyson Weighs in on Will Smith Slapping Chris Rock

Mike Tyson is weighing-in on Will Smith slapping Chris Rock at the 2022 Oscars – in the way that only Mike Tyson can. While appearing on Jimmy Kimmel Live, Tyson was asked if he saw the infamous "Slap Heard 'Round The World" during the Oscars, to which the former heavyweight champ confirmed that he did, calling it "interesting." Tyson had more thoughts to share on the matter when Kimmel went on to say that the last time he had been that shocked during a live broadcast event was when Mike Tyson bit off a piece of Evander Holyfield's ear.

"I don't know, if he [Will Smith] felt it was necessary to do it, if he's not shocked, I'm not shocked," Tyson said. And let that be it.

Mike Tyson is the last person we'd expect to be clutching pearls over the fact that Will Smith hit Chris Rock. After all, Tyson made an entire career out of storming into public arenas and brutally beating down opponents; he's also had his fair share of scuffles outside of the ring. In fact, Kimmel's very next question to Tyson was about that very subject: Tyson made major headlines earlier this spring, when beat up a young man on a plane, after the visibly drunk passenger repeatedly harassed Tyson.

So again: Mike Tyson not being shocked about Will Smith hitting Chris Rock is... not very surprising, at all.

The fallout from the Oscars has seen Will Smith step back from the public spotlight, as Hollywood has also stepped back from him. There's been no confirmation that Smith and Chris Rock have reconciled; both parties have largely refused to address the matter in public, with Rock saving his thoughts as commodities for a future stand-up special.

(Photo: Photo by ROBYN BECK/AFP via Getty Images)

Will Smith's wife Jada Pinkett has spoken up about what happened at the Oscars during a recent Red Table Talk:

"Now about Oscar night, my deepest hope is that these two intelligent, capable men have an opportunity to heal, talk this out and reconcile," Pinkett shared with viewers. "The state of the world today, we need them both. And we all actually need one another more than ever. Until then, Will and I are continuing to do what we have done for the last 28 years, and that's keep figuring out this thing called life together. Thank you for listening."

So far, Will Smith still has Bad Boys 4 in the works.