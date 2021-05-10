Miller Is Launching a Seltzer Into Space

✖

Hard seltzers have been popular with adult beverage consumers for a few years, surging in popularity so much in 2019 that there was even a brief nationwide shortage of one popular brand. That popularity hasn't waned in the years since and it seems like nearly everyone is getting on on the seltzer game. Now it's Miller's turn. Last week, Miller Lite teased on social media that Miller Genuine Draft would be launching their own seltzer soon, but that launch isn't exactly what you think. It turns out that Miller is launching a hard seltzer not as a brand, but into space.

On Monday, Miller announced that Miller Genuine Draft will affix cases of hard seltzer to a rocket and send the popular and trendy beverage into the atmosphere. It's a bit of bucking at the trend of beer brands launching their own hard seltzers and while Miller's launch is a literal launch of a beverage into the sky, beer fans will get some say in the process. Fans can suggest what seltzer brand to send off the planet at MGD's website here.

"Miller makes beer for people who love beer," says Sofia Colucci, Vice President Miller Family of Brands. "Other brands, including some of our siblings, make other things, too. That's great. We launch beers, and we launch everything else into space."

The launch is part of a partnership between Miller and agency Mischief @ No Fixed Address.

"Every beer brand is launching a seltzer, so it only felt right to do the same," Bianca Guimaraes, Partner and Executive Creative Director at Mischief @ No Fixed Address said in a statement. "We spent a lot of time debating if we should bury seltzers, shoot them off into space or drop them into the mouth of an erupting volcano. But sending them into a black hole seemed to make the most sense."

"For years, Miller has been an expert in brewing – from Lite to High Life to MGD – and we've never changed or compromised our love of great beer," said Colucci. "Because we’re a beer. Not a seltzer. In case we haven’t made that clear yet."

This isn't the first time Miller has done some pretty creative stunts. During this year's Super Bowl LV, they gave away free six-packs of beer to fans who typed in a "ridiculously long calorie-burning URL" during competitor Michelob Ultra's Super Bowl ad.

As for the seltzer launch, fans will get to watch that take place on Thursday, May 14 at 4 p.m. ET, broadcast on MGD's sibling brand Miller Lite's Facebook and Twitter channels. You can watch a video about the launch here.

What do you think about Miller launching a hard seltzer -- literally? Let us know in the comments.