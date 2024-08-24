It’s Still Summer and Everybody’s Already Buying Monster Cereals

It’s still summer for the better part of the next month. Before long, however, the leaves will begin changing colors, streaming services will push horror films to the forefront, and spooky season will be in full effect. In fact, some might say it’s already started given General Mills has already started shipping this year’s line of Monster Cereals to supermarkets around the country.

“Got ’em! Just found all of the new Monster Cereals, including ‘Monsters’ Frightful Friends’ — a berry-flavored mash-up starring all of the mascots’ new pets, in marshmallow form,” @DinosaurDracula tweeted earlier this month.

https://x.com/DinosaurDracula/status/1819523852835193181

This year, the Big Three—Boo Berry, Count Chocular, and Frankenberry—are back plus the newest cereal in the line, Carmella Creeper. This year, however, they’re all accompanied by a new pet.

Per press release, “Halloween’s hottest haunters are baaaaack… and this year, they are joined by their one-of-a-kind scary sidekicks! For the first time ever, the beloved, nostalgic Monsters Cereal characters — Count Chocula, Boo Berry, Franken Berry, and Carmella Creeper — are accompanied by their Frightful Friend pets to bring more festive fun to the Halloween season.”

“Just like you, the Monsters are also obsessed with their pets. And this year, each classic cereal includes specialty marshmallows shaped like each of the characters’ frightful friends. More information on each sidekick is available below!”

This year’s lineup of Monster Cereals includes: