MTN DEW Flamin' Hot Sold Out In An Hour

It only took minutes for the latest MTN DEW flavor to sell out around the world. Tuesday morning, the beverage maker officially added MTN DEW Flamin' Hot to its new online DEW Store. Available only in six-packs of 16-ounce cans, the spicy beverage sold out in an hour. The official DEW social accounts announced the news just 60 minutes after the beverage was made available for purchase.

"MTN DEW FLAMIN' HOT has sold out," the DEW Twitter account shared. "We apologize to anyone who was in the process of trying to order when we sold out of our inventory. As always, stay tuned to our social channels for future Dew Store programs."

“As a brand, DEW has a rich history of experimenting with new flavors our fans love. We certainly had them in mind when we developed the FLAMIN’ HOT beverage,” DEW marketing director Matt Nielsten said in a press release first announcing the project. “This is one of our most provocative beverages yet, and we’re excited for DEW Nation to taste the unique blend of spicy and classic sweet citrus flavor of MTN DEW.”

All that said, cans of the spicy — or "swicy," sweet and spicy, as DEW marketers are calling it — are still available on the secondary market. As of this writing, single cans appear to be going anywhere from $17 to $22 on eBay while full six-packs are anywhere from $50 to $75. Within the past few hours alone, half a dozen six-packs have sold for $45 so where there's a will, there's a way.

Flamin' Hot is the second flavor only available on the DEW Store. Last month, MTN DEW unveiled the birthday cake-flavored Cake-Smash. That version of the citrus drink sold out in three hours.