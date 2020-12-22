People Aren't Sure What to Make of Muppet Night Football

On Monday, football fans who tuned in for Monday Night Football and the game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Cincinnati Bengals were in for an unusual surprise. ESPN decided to let The Muppets get involved, providing a bit of commentary and a bunch of well-meaning Muppet chaos to the broadcast. However, fans still aren't quite sure what to make of this Muppet takeover of one of America's beloved sports nights and have had no problem taking to social media to share their opinions with some loving Muppet Night Football while others hoped it would never happen again.

On Twitter, plenty of people chimed in during the game's broadcast and even after to share their thoughts and while there is usually some consensus among fans that they love something or hate it, for Muppet Night Football fans seemed evenly split. Some want the Muppets back every Monday night while others wish they could bleach this week's game out of their memory -- and not just for the game aspect of it all.

While fans don't know how to take Muppet Night Football, Julie McGlone of ESPN's Creative Content Unit had nothing but praise for the Muppet crew in bringing things to life.

"The Muppet crew are the kindest people, and they are so genuine with those characters and with the way they produce content, being authentic to their brand and to their show," McGlone said in a statement. "The Muppets have been incredible, committed partners in production from concept through every final detail in post-production with editor Justin Belcher."

Read on to see how fans are split about Muppet Night Football