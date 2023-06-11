Naomi Watts and Billy Crudup Reveal They Got Married

After dating for the better part of five years, Naomi Watts and Billy Crudup have tied the knot. Saturday, Watts shared a photo of the two of them outside what appears to be a courthouse donning their Sunday best. With a simple-enough caption, Watts told her millions of followers that she and Crudup were officially "hitched!"

The two first started dating in 2017 having met on the set for Gypsy, a psychological drama for Netflix.

While Watts has been able to avoid superhero cinema, Crudup portrayed appeared as The Flash's father Henry Allen in Justice League. He was initially going to reprise the role in 2023's The Flash, but was recast before principal photography began. Instead, Ron Livingston will be stepping into the role.

