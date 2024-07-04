Nathan’s Hot Dog Eating Contest Crowns New Champion in 9 Years

Nathan’s Hot Dog Eating Contest has a brand-new champion. Patrick Bertoletti has reached the mountaintop after the contest concluded. He’s 26 years old and has been thwarted by the legend of Joey Chestnut for most of his career. Bertoletti scarfed down 58 hot dogs in 10 minutes and claimed a personal best. In the weeks leading up to the contest, the status of Chestnut threatened to overshadow the entire Nathan’s Hot Dog Eating Contest. However, the competition absolutely had to go on with or without the face of the show. For the Chicagoan champion, this victory won’t be any less satisfying.

Major League Eating handed down the ban on Chestnut after he signed a sponsorship deal with Impossible Foods. Locking up an agreement with a competitor was a bridge too far and the governing body decided to act. They issued a statement explaining the decision and lamenting the fact that the face of their event wouldn’t be able to go for #17.

Patrick Bertoletti gets the belt!

“We are devastated to learn that Joey Chestnut has chosen to represent a rival brand that sells plant-based hot dogs rather than competing in the 2024 Nathan’s Famous Fourth of July Hot Dog Eating Contest,” the statement read. “MLE and Nathan’s went to great lengths to accommodate Joey and his management team, agreeing to the appearance fee and allowing Joey to compete in a rival, unbranded hot dog eating contest on Labor Day… For nearly two decades we have worked under the same basic hot dog exclusivity provisions. However, it seems that Joey and his managers have prioritized a new partnership with a different brand over our long-time relationship.”

Why Wasn’t Joey Chestnut There?

The champ was absent.

On social media, Chestnut decided to address these claims himself. He also sat down with Sports Illustrated to tell his side of the situation. The former champion already says that nothing was wrong until he signed the deal with Impossible Food. Then, he argues that communication went strange. Nevertheless, this year’s contest is going to be a strange story to accompany the face of Major League Eating, even after he retires.

“I was gutted to learn from the media that after 19 years Im banned from the Nathan’s July 4th Hot Dog Eating Contest,” Chestnut posted before clarifying, “I love competing in that event, I love celebrating America with my fans all over this great country on the 4th and I have been training to defend my title.”

“[George and Richard Shea, who run Major League Eating], both sent me a little message saying, pretty much, that they’re sorry it got ugly. One of them said hopefully we can have beers in the future,” he would tell the publication. “But they’re not bad people, they’re just them, and that’s the way they are.”

