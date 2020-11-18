Nestle Toll House is Giving Away Cookie Dough for National Cookie Day

✖

With 2020 having been, well, a dumpster fire, as we move every closer to the end of the year people are looking for anything to celebrate that they can and while National Cookie Day isn't new, Nestlé Toll House is going all in to try to make things just a little sweeter for everyone staying at home -- and trying their hand at baking. Just in time for National Cookie day on December 4th, Nestlé Toll House is launching a giveaway to help deal with those at-home baking fails. After all, who doesn’t love cookies?

In honor of National Cookie Day, the brand is offering cookie fans a chance to win free Nestlé Toll House cookie dough. The how to enter is pretty straightforward: the brand wants to hear about your baking fails. Hey, we've all been there. Raise your hand if you've burned cookies, undercooked cookies, or even couldn't get them off the baking sheet. No shame.

To enter, all fans and the baking challenged have to do is follow @NestleTollHouse on Twitter and then, respond to the brand's giveaway tweet (which will be posted on Monday, November 23rd, the day the sweepstakes begins) and describe your baking fail while using #TollHouseRescue and #Sweepstakes. The sweepstakes will run between Monday, November 23rd and Friday, December 4th -- National Cookie Day.

Of course, if you can't wait until National Cookie Day to enjoy a little bit of sweetness, Nestlé Toll House has released the new Bite-Sized Chocolate Chip Edible Cookie Dough exclusively at Sam's Club for a limited time.

Perfectly poppable and made to share! 🎉 Our NEW Bite-sized Edible Cookie Dough is available now, exclusively at Sam’s Club for a limited time. Run, don’t walk to a Sam’s Club near you to get poppin’! https://t.co/kgbGwW6i6g pic.twitter.com/HK8jzmH5HJ — Nestle Toll House (@NestleTollHouse) November 17, 2020

"These delicious, perfectly poppable bites make it easy to enjoy edible Nestlé Toll House cookie dough in snackable form. A combination of ready-to-eat chocolate chip cookie dough and a chocolatey shell, this treat is made with ingredients you can trust and includes no artificial flavors, colors, or preservatives," press materials about the Bite-Sized Edible Cookie Dough read when first announced earlier this year.

What do you think? Will you be entering Nestlé Toll House's cookie dough giveaway? What was your biggest baking fail? How will you celebrate National Cookie Day? Let us know in the comments!