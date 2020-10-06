Dumpster Fire Gets an Exclusive Halloween 2020 Edition

If you were thinking that Dumpster Fire would miss Halloween 2020, think again. This is Dumpster Fire's year, and its getting all dressed up in orange for the holiday. The flames even glow-in-the-dark with an ominous green color. Presumably, The Great Pumpkin is burning in there along with all of the good Halloween candy.

The Dumpster Fire Magic Pumpkin glow-in-the-dark figure is an Entertainment Earth exclusive that is available to pre-order right here for $30 until October 20th. After that it will be retired. If you miss out, the light-up Dumpster Fire figure is still available here for $28.

This cute Dumpster Fire started as a GIF from artist Truck Torrence before becoming a series of vinyl figures. Thanks to 2020, it evolved into a collection of Dumpster fire hats, pins, and keychains.

On a related note, this is a Funko Pop figure of a dog. It's based on a 2013 Gunshow comic strip by KC Green that evolved into the meme for our times. It's fine. Totally fine. Everything is fine. Actually, wait. Everything is not fine. This Funko Icons Pop is an exclusive that you need to grab right away!

More specifically, the This is Fine Dog Funko Pop is an Entertainment Earth NYCC booth exclusive that you can pre-order right here for $13.99 with shipping slated for December. When it sells out, you can always get one here on eBay.

