Little Caesars Replaces Pizza Hut as Official Pizza Sponsor of the NFL

Little Caesars replaced Pizza Hut as the official sponsor of the NFL. On social media, the restaurant chain announced the deal. Previously, Pizza Hut had been the king of the gridiron for about five years. But, this is a changing of the guard in a moment of massive growth for the National Football League. "Time to start practicing our touchdown dance because we're the new official pizza sponsor of the @NFL!," Little Caesars wrote. Detroit, Michigan is home to the chain, which is the third-largest in America. At different points in history, Little Caesars was the official pizza of the Motor City's own Detroit Lions. Now, the NFL excited to begin the partnership and had some words about the move in a press release. Check out what they had to say right here.

"We're thrilled to welcome Little Caesars to the NFL family," Renie Anderson, chief revenue officer and executive vice president of NFL partnerships, wrote in the release. "With a focus on quality and convenience, Little Caesars offers unmatched value for our fans, and we look forward to working together to positively impact communities across the United States."

Time to start practicing our touchdown dance because we're the new official pizza sponsor of the @NFL!🙌🏈🍕 pic.twitter.com/sYIpE2Ro6g — Little Caesars Pizza (@littlecaesars) June 14, 2022

"This partnership aims to enhance the fun of game day by bringing the quality and convenience Little Caesars is known for to NFL fans across the country," Little Caesars president and CEO Dave Scrivano added, "And because we're the value leader in the pizza industry, hungry fans can enjoy weekly gametime meals at a very affordable price during a time when food prices are on the rise."

Little Caesars Director of International Development Alan Wayne talked about the brand's strategy for growth. It will only be helped in this cause by a partnership with America's most popular sports league.

"I was really excited about the opportunity that Little Caesars Pizza presents. It's a family-owned company—which I love—and it's growing rapidly with a lot of runway to continue expanding," said Wayne. "My goal is to continue to grow the company and help franchisees strengthen their businesses. There's plenty of interest in the pizza category globally, and Little Caesars Pizza provides a great opportunity for franchisees who are looking to diversify their portfolios."

