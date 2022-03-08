Nicole Kidman Misses Oscars Event After Suffering Torn Hamstring

Nicole Kidman missed this year’s Oscar nominees’ luncheon due to a torn hamstring. According to a report from Variety, Kidman, who has been nominated for her fifth Oscar for her work in Being the Ricardos, did not attend the annual luncheon at the Fairmont Century Plaza Hotel on Monday and instead was at home in Nashville under doctors’ orders. Kidman was filming the upcoming series Expats for Prime Video when what was described as a pre-existing injury flared up. Production on Expats is expected to temporarily pause to figure out how to proceed until Kidman can return.

Based on Janice Y.K. Lee’s 2016 novel The Expatriates, Expats follows the vibrant lives of a close-knit expatriate community where affluence is celebrated, friendships are intense but knowingly temporary, and personal lives, deaths, and marriages are played out publicly then retold with glee. In addition to Kidman, the series stars Ji-young Too, Jack Hutson, Sarayu Blue, and Brian Tee. The series is directed by Lulu Wang and is produced by Kidman’s Blossom Films.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Kidman will next be seen in Robert Eggers’ The Northman. The Viking-era revenge movie opens in theaters on April 22nd and, in addition to Kidman, stars Alexander Skarsgård as Viking prince Amleth who, as a boy, watched his father (Ethan Hawke) betrayed and killed by his uncle Fjölnir (Claes Bang). Fjölnir takes Amleth’s mother (Kidman) captive, leading to Amleth taking on the mantra “I will avenge you, Father. I will save you, Mother. I will kill you, Fjölnir.” Anya Taylor-Joy, Willem Dafoe, and Björk also star.

“[Historical accuracy] It’s not important to filmmaking, at all really,” Eggers said previously of his dedication to accurately recreating the Viking era. “And you can make a great period story without being accurate – you know Coppola’s Dracula is one of the best-designed movies in my opinion but it’s not accurate at all. But this is something that I like, for whatever reason. It excites me.”

In addition to The Northman, Kidman will appear as Atlanna in Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom which is set for release in December. She will also star in the upcoming anthology series Roar from GLOW creators Liz Flahive and Carly Mensch. That 8-episode series is set to debut on Apple TV+ on April 15th.

Photo: Patrick T. Fallon/AFP via Getty Images