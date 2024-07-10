Olivia Munn and John Mulaney Get Married in Private Ceremony Officiated by Law & Order Legend

After nearly three years together, Olivia Munn and John Mulaney have reportedly gotten married. The news was broken on Wednesday in a report from TMZ, which reveals that the pair were married in a small private ceremony on the weekend of July 6th. Law & Order actor Sam Waterson, who starred alongside Munn in the HBO series The Newsroom, was reportedly the wedding’s officiant, with Waterson’s wife serving as the only witness. According to People, the wedding occurred in a home in New York State, and the couple’s young son was also present.

This is the first marriage for Munn and the second for Mulaney, who was married to artist Anna Marie Tendler from 2014 through 2022.

How Long have Olivia Munn and John Mulaney Been Dating?

Mulaney and Munn have been romantically linked since 2021, with Mulaney confirming their connection — as well as her pregnancy — during a television interview that fall.

“I went to rehab in September, I got out in October, I moved out of my home from my ex-wife,” Mulaney explained at the time. “Then in the spring I went to Los Angeles and met and started to date a wonderful woman named Olivia. I got into this relationship that’s been really beautiful with someone incredible…and we’re having a baby together.”

Does Olivia Munn Have Cancer?

Munn and Mulaney’s wedding arrives just months after the actress revealed that she has been battling Luminal B breast cancer. In a social media post in March of this year, Munn shared a firsthand account of her experience battling the disease.

“In the past ten months, I have had four surgeries, so many days spent in bed I can’t even count and have learned more about cancer, cancer treatment and hormones then I ever could have imagined,” Munn shared to Instagram. “Surprisingly, I’ve only cried twice. I guess I haven’t felt like there was time to cry. My focused narrowed and I tabled any emotions that I felt would interfere with my ability to stay clearheaded… I’ve tended to let people see me when I have energy, when I can get dressed and get out of the house, when I can take my baby boy to the park. I’ve kept the diagnosis and the recovery and the pain medicine and the paper gowns private. I needed to catch my breath and get through some of the hardest parts before sharing.”