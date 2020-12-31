Oreo Announces Brookie-O With Three Layers of Cookie Dough, Brownies and Creme

✖

The folks at Nabisco have gone and done it again, creating a limited edition Oreo that is unlike any other. This new version of the classic sandwich cookie gets its inspiration from one of the richest dessert treats on planet earth: the brookie. If you're unfamiliar, a brookie is the combination of a brownie and a cookie (usually chocolate chip), with the two desserts stacked on top of one another before baking. It's a decadent delight for many, and now Oreo is adding a third element into the mix.

This week, Oreo announced the limited edition Brookie-O cookie, which is exactly what it sounds like. The beloved Oreo cookie outsides are filled with a three-layer interior, consisting of brownie, cookie dough, and original Oreo cream. Just looking at the picture, it's easy to see that eating more than a couple of these will be a massive challenge.

"Introducing Brookie-O, our newest Limited Edition cookie," Oreo wrote in a post on Instagram. "And no, your eyes aren't deceiving you, there really are three layers of cookie dough, brownie, and original Oreo cream in every cookie."

The minds behind the Oreo brand are coming up with all sorts of unique ideas as 2020 comes to a close. Just last month, Oreo announced a new program called OREOiD, which allows folks to create custom Oreo cookies.

"The OREOiD platform provides the opportunity to combine the playfulness of our cookie and the imagination of our fans,” says Olympia Portale, OREO Brand Manager. "We're so excited to unveil this new customized experience for our fans to engage with OREO on a whole new level, just in time for the gift-giving season!"

Oreo is making it clear that there is a cookie out there for everybody, whether it's mass-produced, a limited edition, or customized to fit specific taste buds. If you like cookies, there's probably a version of the Oreo that you'll love.

What do you think of this new Oreo Brookie-O? Will you be giving it a try? Let us know in the comments!