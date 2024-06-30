OREO Debuts New Mint Chip Cereal For Summer

Breakfast this summer is about to get a lot sweeter. Post Consumer Brands just announced the launch of a new addition to their summer cereal lineup, this one inspired by the latest cookie launch from OREO. Rolling out to store shelves now is the new OREO O's Mint Chip cereal. The cereal is set to be available at stores nationwide this summer for a limited time.

According to Post, the new OREO O's Mint Chip is inspired by the new Mint Chip OREO cookies and features chocolatey, crunchy O-shaped bites made with the well-loved OREO cookie taste just with the addition of a cool, mint flavor. The combination also gives cereal fans a bowlful of cookie milk that "tastes so good you'll finish it off with a smile."

The release of the new OREO O's Mint Chip comes on the heels of the return of the fan favorite MEGA STUF OREO O's cereal earlier this year. Post brought back that cereal after a 4-year hiatus for a limited time — the product is still listed on the Post website so check your local stores. The new OREO O's Mint Chip is also just the latest addition to Post's summer cereal lineup. In May, Post rolled out three new cereal offerings: Fruity Pebbles Waffles Cereal, Summer Fruity Pebbles Cereal, and Frosted Chocolate Cake Cereal. These cereals are also available for a limited time.

The Fruity Pebbles Waffles Cereal is described as a delicious mashup of two fan-favorite breakfasts, Fruity Pebbles and Waffle Crisp. The "fruity blasted" waffle pieces have notes of both maple syrup and the iconic Fruity Pebbles flavor. Summer Fruity Pebbles is the latest seasonal take on the beloved classic, this time featuring the iconic flavor just in festive red and blue hued flakes for summer (and, of course, the box is festive with summer fun in Bedrock, too!). As for the Frosted Chocolate Cake Cereal, bring dessert to breakfast without the mess of baking. The cereal is described as being made with real chocolate chips and featuring eight delightfully crunchy, chocolatey layers. All three flavors are available now at retailers nationwide.

These new releases are just the latest from Post. Earlier this year, they also released a Spring Fruity Pebbles. That version of the cereal featured flakes inspired by the colors of flowers and spring: springtime pink, green, yellow, and blue. The packaging for Spring Fruity Pebbles also featured fun springtime activities for Pebbles and Fred as well.