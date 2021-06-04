OREO Giving Fans Free Cookies to Offer to Aliens

✖

As many around the nation eagerly await the release of official documents about UFOs from the Pentagon, the brands are getting in on the extraterrestrial interest. OREO has revealed a special "OREO Offering" pack of cookies and they're already sold out. The limited edition packaging has a trippy outerspace, alien design to it and reads "The OREO Offering" across the top. The special package was available to anyone as long as they paid the $3 shipping and handling charges. Originally OREO was planning to distribute the packages from June 3rd to June 10th but all 3,000 boxes were claimed in the time since they were revealed to us earlier today.

December's COVID-19 relief bill from the United States congress started a countdown towards the release of information about UFOs and the first details from the report have started to come out. The New York Times published a piece tonight about it, saying that "American intelligence officials have found no evidence that aerial phenomena witnessed by Navy pilots in recent years are alien spacecraft." That said, no explanation for the UFOs are included either with the "more than 120 incidents over the past two decades" also not linked to "any American military or other advanced U.S. government technology."

When the ETs come back for more OREO Cookies, be ready with your own Limited Edition Offering Pack (while supplies last) at https://t.co/mLR5cgasd5. #OREOOffering 👽 pic.twitter.com/mzI8KtXwsj — OREO Cookie (@Oreo) June 3, 2021

The Times says that an "unclassified version" of the same report is "expected to be released to Congress by June 25" but it will likely offer "few other potential conclusions" for what these UFOs are. These findings will have alien fans, conspiracy theorists, and even the government unable to rule out the potential "that the phenomena observed by military pilots might be alien spacecraft."

With all these talk about aliens and UFOs permeating even mainstream media there's been a surprising amount of openness on the topic. Evenformer President Barack Obama spoke about it as well, revealing on The Late Late Show with James Corden saying:

"The truth is that when I came into office, I asked. I was like, 'All right, is there the lab somewhere where we're keeping the alien specimens and spaceships?' They did a little bit of research and the answer was 'no.' What is true, and I'm actually being serious here, is that there is footage and records of objects in the skies that we don't know exactly what they are. We can't explain how they move, their trajectory. They did not have an easily explainable pattern. I think that people still take seriously trying to investigate and figure out what that is, but I have nothing to report to you today."

Sadly, no one else did either.