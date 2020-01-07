Oscar Mayer Searching for a “Hotdogger” to Drive the Wienermobile for a Year

If a new job was part of your “new year, new you” approach to the new year, then this might be the job opening for you. Oscar Mayer is looking for its 2020 class of Hotdoggers — perhaps better known to fans as the lucky few who get to drive the iconic Wienermobile! Oscar Mayer announced on Monday that submissions are now open for those looking to be one of the lucky 12 to earn a coveted Hotdogger positions.

“Have you always dreamed of working with hot dogs? Well, look no further. All of your hot dog dreams just came true. We could say “drivers wanted,” but what we really mean is Wienermobile navigators ready to deliver unlimited joy to thousands of people every single day,” the application section of the official Wienermobile website reads.

“We’re eager to see who will cut the mustard in 2020 and travel the country on behalf of the Oscar Mayer brand,” Matt Riezman, Associate Director of Oscar Mayer said in a statement. “With 33 years under our belt, the Hotdogger job continues to be a highly coveted position. If you’re ready to celebrate our love of meats, drive miles of smiles nationwide and provide fans with an unforgettable Wienermobile experience, send us your resume!”

If this sounds like an ideal job, here’s what you need to know. The job as a Wienermobile Hotdogger is a full-time, paid, one-year job as an employee of Oscar Mayer. The job does come with benefits. According to the application, expenses, benefits, and team apparel are all paid for by Oscar Mayer. Hotdoggers will be expected to represent the brand in radio and television appearances as well as grocery store events, charity functions and more. They will also need to attend Hot Dog High, a two-week training session that includes choosing your official Hotdogger name, learning hot dog puns, and mastering how to parallel park the 27-foot hot dot on wheels — though they say that’s easier than it appears.

As for qualifications, they’re looking for “outgoing, creative, friendly, enthusiastic, graduating college seniors who have an appetite for adventure and are willing to see the country through the windshield of the Oscar Mary Wienermobile.” Applicants should also have a BA or BS degree with the preference being in public relations, journalism, communications, advertising, or marketing. If those qualifications fit, interested candidates should submit their resume and cover letter via email or mail by January 31. More information can be found on the official job description here.

