Pauly Shore Sued for Assault and Battery Over Comedy Club Incident

A lawsuit has been filed against comedian and movie star Pauly Shore following an incident at The Comedy Store, the iconic venue founded by his parents, Sammy and Mitzi Shore. According to TheWrap, the lawsuit was filed by one Sean Kehoe and his daughter Kirra Lyn Potts, who accuse Shore of assault and battery after an incident at The Comedy Store in November of 2022.

According to the suit, the plaintiff suffered "severe injuries" after he was "violently grabbed and attacked" by security staff at The Comedy Store, alleging that Shore himself both "agreed with and encouraged" the actions by the security team. Potts alleges that witnessing the incident has caused "mental and emotional distress" and "extreme mental anguish." They're seeking monetary compensation for loss of earnings as well as medical bills that they sustained as a result.

The Hollywood Reporter brings word that the full lawsuit names both Pauly Shore and The Comedy Store itself as defendants, alleging battery, assault, intentional infliction of emotional distress, negligence, premises liability and negligent hiring, training supervision and/or retention of unfit employees.

News of this lawsuit comes just days after Pauly Shore courted a different kind of controversy. After news broke that Pauly Shore would be playing Richard Simmons in an upcoming biopic, a role he's been eager to play for many years, the exercise icon made a rare public statement disowning the film and noting that it didn't have his permission or blessing.

"My come from has always been love," Shore told Variety about the film. "It's never been vindictive. I'm not Borat. I'm not 'let's make fun of someone.' It's the opposite. At this point, it's an unauthorized biopic and they're made every day. Yes, I want him to put his pixie dust on this and say, 'Go for it, Pauly.' It's Richard being Richard. It's sensitive. We don't want to bug him. We want him to be left alone and we don't want to bug him. We want to pay homage to him and kiss his feet and say he's done beautiful stuff. Who's going to play Richard Simmons? Leonardo DiCaprio is not going to play Richard Simmons. I look like him."

