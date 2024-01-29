Former Pentagon UFO Boss Says There's "No Evidence" of Alien Life

Sean Kirkpatrick, former boss of the Department of Defense's All-domain Anomaly Resolution Office, says he's seen no evidence to prove the existence of alien life.

There's "no evidence" that alien life exists, and definitively no evidence the United States government possesses non-human biologics; that much comes from Sean Kirkpatrick, the former head of AARO, or the All-domain Anomaly Resolution Office. Retiring from his role atop the organzation last year, Kirkpatrick recently revealed on a podcast he's seen no evidence of extraterrestrial life ever existing.

"The best thing that could have happened in this job is I found the aliens and I could have rolled them out, but there's none," Kirkpatrick said on the latest episode of In The Room with Peter Bergen. "There is no evidence of aliens and there's no evidence of the government conspiracy."

That government conspiracy is largely rooted in a Congressional panel hosted last summer, which featured three former members of the United States Armed Forces, testifying before a House Oversight subcommittee as to their exact interactions with UFOs or UAP, unidentified aerial phenomena. Shortly after that hearing, Kirkpatrick blasted the Congresspeople who organized the event.

"I cannot let yesterday's hearing pass without sharing how insulting it was to the officers of the Department of Defense and Intelligence Community who chose to join AARO, many with not unreasonable anxieties about the career risks this would entail," Kirkpatrick wrote in a now-deleted LinkedIn post. Since then, Kirkpatrick has confirmed the authenticity of the letter, which was initially visible to only the official's connections on the professional social network.

"They are truth-seekers, as am I," Kirkpatrick added. "But you certainly would not get that impression from yesterday's hearing."

At the hearing, former intelligence official David Grusch testified under oath that he believes the United States government to be in possession of "non-human biologics."

"As I've stated publicly already … biologics came with some of these recoveries, yeah," Grusch said in response to a question from Rep. Nancy Mace (R-NC). When pressed on if those biologics were human or extraterrestrial, the official confirmed "non-human" biologics are what have been recovered from certain UFO crashes.

