Pentagon UFO Boss Addresses Alien-Retrieval Claims

Weeks ahead of his resignation, Sean Kirkpatrick—head of the Pentagon's AARO (All-domain Anomaly Resolution Office)—is growing increasingly candid about his work on UFOs. More specifically, Kirkpatrick has finally publicly addressed the allegations of one David Grusch, a former member of the United States intelligence community who came forward earlier this year suggesting the federal government has operated secret UFO and alien-retrieval programs. According to Kirkpatrick, AARO has interviewed at least 40 people as a part of its investigation into the allegations.

"I can't comment on anything he's told other people. The only way we can get anything that he has shared to other people is if he gives permission to them to share it because he's protected under those same laws," Kirkpatrick said in a new interview on NewsNation. "But I have a whole range. I've got almost 40 other people that have come in and provided a lot of rich information that we've been investigating and crossreferencing and researching and trying to figure out the truth. And again, that's what I'm saying."

The official then went on to confirm that some of the findings from said interviews will be included in the first part of a two-part report on the matter.

Grusch was one of three former intelligence-adjacent witnesses that participated in a hearing before a subcommittee of the House Oversight Committee. At the hearing, Grusch testified the United States government is in possession of "non-human biologics."

"As I've stated publicly already … biologics came with some of these recoveries, yeah," Grusch said in response to a question from Rep. Nancy Mace (R-NC). When pressed on if those biologics were human or extraterrestrial, the official confirmed "non-human" biologics are what have been recovered from certain UFO crashes.

