Saturday Night Live's Pete Davidson Accused Of Breaking Quarantine Rules To Visit Bridgerton Star Phoebe Dynevor

Pete Davidson has been accused of violating UK COVID-19 quarantine rules, in order to visit his new romantic partner Phoebe Dynevor. The Saturday Night Live star was tracked traveling from New York to Heathrow Airport in England last Thursday, only to make the return flight back to NYC on Monday. According to the current UK quarantine protocols for COVID-19, travelers are supposed to quarantine for at least ten days after entering the UK - or at least five days provided they test negative for coronavirus. However, it doesn't take a mathemetician to add up that Davidson only spent four days in the UK, without following proper quarantine procedures.

Breaking UK quarantine protocols can be punishable by a fine; no word at this time whether Pete Davidson will be penalized.

Pete Davidson (27) and Phoebe Dynevor (25) have been romantically linked for a few months now. Industry gossip hounds cite February as the most likely time the two actors hooked up when Dynevor was in New York City filming her new series Younger. Though they were not pictured together, Dynevor posted an Instagram photo from Brooklyn (where Davidson lives); soon after, fans spotted Davidson hanging around Manchester, where Phoebe lives with her mother, Sally Dynevor, star of Coronation Street. Although the excuse given was that Davidson was "staying over... with friends," clues continued to mount that the two were involved - including both of them wearing matching "PD" necklaces (a sly reference, since they both have the same initials).

Now it's been confirmed that Davidson and Dynevor are officially together: the pair were spotted by paparazzi getting romantic around the English city of Stoke-on-Trent, where Dynevor is filming a new movie, The Colour Room, a biopic about the life of famous early 20th century English ceramic artist, Clarice Cliff. It will be Dynevor's feature-film debut, and it seems that Pete Davidson is there to support her.

In fact, a source told The Sun that "Pete is a real charmer and has hit it off with Phoebe, who is obviously beautiful and talented. They have been enjoying each other’s company, although they haven’t known each other long. The fact he has flown all the way to the UK shows how interested he is."

Phoebe Dynevor has become an international star thanks to her role in Bridgerton season 1; she will still appear in season 2 of the Netflix romantic drama, albeit in a smaller role. Pete Davidson has similarly seen his career grow onto the big screen, having achieved critical acclaim (and even awards nominations) for his film with Judd Apatow, The King of Staten Island; Davidson will next appear in James Gunn's much-anticipated DC Comics movie, The Suicide Squad this summer.

