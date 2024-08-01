SNL’s Pete Davidson Checks Into Wellness Facility Following Standup Tour

Comedian Pete Davidson has checked himself into a wellness facility while he continues to work on his mental health. People reported the news of the Saturday Night Live alum’s wellness checkup, which came after Davidson completed over 200 live stand-up comedy shows during a national tour. A source for the outlet commented that mental health has “always been a priority” for Davidson, who has sought treatment for borderline personality disorder and severe post-traumatic stress disorder in the past. His friends and family have remained supportive of Davidson’s choice to address his sobriety. Davidson was last treated for PTSD and borderline personality disorder in the summer of 2023.

“Pete will often check himself into rehab to work on these issues. His friends and family have been supportive during this time,” a source told People. He later commented on his treatment during a comedy show with John Mulaney and Jon Stewart in Atlantic City, New Jersey, in September 2023.

“I am fresh out of rehab, everyone,” Davidson told a crowd at the Hard Rock Hotel & Casino’s Ettes Arena. “I got that post-rehab glow. Seventh time’s the charm!” Part of his treatment involved taking the dissociative drug ketamine. “It was magical,” he said.

Pete Davidson quits Bupkis despite Season 2 renewal

Even though Peacock renewed Pete Davidson’s Bupkis only one month after the show debuted, the comedian opted not to go forward with another season. In a statement to The Hollywood Reporter, Davidson explained his reasons for quitting the show.

“I’ve always seen Bupkis as a window into my life, since it is so personal and about my struggles and family. After nearly a decade of my personal life being in the media I wanted a chance to tell my story my way,” Davidson said. “Of all the work I’ve ever done, Bupkis is by far what I’m most proud of. I am so grateful to Lorne Michaels and Broadway Video, Peacock, Universal Television and the amazing cast and writers for helping me create something honest, funny and heartfelt. I do also feel that this part of my life is finished. I’m very excited for this next chapter and for you guys to see the work. Thank you to all who support me for I am forever grateful.”

Production for the second season of Bupkis was supposed to begin in the summer in New York.

“Pete Davidson is a once-in-a-generation talent, and what he created with the first season of Bupkis absolutely blew us away,” Susan Rovner, Chairman, Entertainment Content, NBCUniversal Television and Streaming, shared in a statement when the show’s second season was announced. “Pete has the rare ability to make you laugh out loud with his unfiltered brand of comedy, and then tear up with his raw and honest vulnerability. We could not be more proud to continue on this journey with Pete, Lorne Michaels, Broadway Video, and our partners at Universal Television for a second season as we continue to bolster Peacock’s comedy slate.”

