Planters, Miller High Life Giving Away Free Wedding and Mr. Peanut is Walking Bride Down the Aisle

Summer is traditionally wedding season and this summer, one bride could just be walked down the aisle by Mr. Peanut himself. Planters and Miller High Life are teaming up to throw a full dive bar wedding with all the details covered by Miller High Life and Planters — including Mr. Peanut walking the bride down the aisle. According to the brands, Miller High Life and Planters nuts met in a dive bar and the rest is history so now they're celebrating other matches "Made in the High Life" with the ultimate dive bar wedding.

According to the brands, the ultimate dive bar wedding will have all the details including a full dive bar wedding held at the dive bar of your choice, a shell-peroned ride in the Planters Nutmobile to the dive bar for your wedding arrival, a Champagne of Beers tower and toast followed by a buffet of delicious dive bar staples, Mr. Peanut escorting you down the aisle which itself will be peanut-shell covered, custom wedding ready accessories from the limited-edition Miller High Life and Planters co-branded Tie Bar collaboration, and a peanut-flavored wedding cake with custom Girl in the Moon and Mr. Peanut character cake topper.

Additionally, select couples who aren't chosen for the full dive bar wedding will receive limited-edition Miller High Life and Planters co-branded wedding ready accessories, including a tie, pocket square and bowtie from tie Bar.

To enter to win this unique wedding experience, here's what you need to know: fans just need to go to this website between now and June 25th to submit to win a dive bar wedding.

This is just the latest collaboration between Miller High Life and Planters. Last summer the brands teamed up to turn the Nutmobile into an actual dive bar, called the Nuttiest Dive Bar. Fans could book the Nuttiest Dive Bar for 90-minute reservations last year in the Milwaukee area.

This also isn't the first time that Planters has wanted to get Mr. Peanut involved with people's celebrations. Back in 2022, the brand offered fans a chance to win cash as well as a visit from the iconic mascot as well as the Nutmobile for their holiday parties — because who doesn't know how to party if not Mr. Peanut?

You can enter to win the Miller High Life, Planters ultimate dive bar wedding here.