Post Malone Spends Thousands On Magic: The Gathering Cards

✖

Post Malone dropped some serious bank on Magic: the Gathering cards this week. The mega-popular rapper dropped thousands of dollars on some cards at the Frank & Son Collectible Show in Industry, California according to TMZ. Malone was looking through cases for some rare cards and there was a massive crowd looking for the own collectible treasures. For those unaware, the collectible card game craze never really went out of style. In recent years, things really exploded as more people became attracted to the hobby. Magic especially is in the midst of a renaissance that only got expanded by the pandemic. (People need something to do while cooped up in the house all day.) Well, there’s no word on if the “Congratulations” rapper got what he was looking for on his trip to the shop. But, that probably won’t stop him when you think about this level of dedication.

Earlier this year, he was along for Nintendo and the Pokemon company’s big celebration of the series. In fact, Katy Perry also took part in the Pokemon 25th Anniversary celebration. She told People all about the events.

Pretty cool seeing @PostMalone at Frank & Son Collectible Show today (totally random) as he was purchasing some MTG cards, I just wanted to see if he was wearing those cool custom cowboy boots with MTG designs on in them, lol#MTG #Wizards #FrankNSon #PostMalone pic.twitter.com/lHTCB91ck1 — Chrystal (@QQChrystal) April 29, 2021

"I love being a part of anything that is playful and is good storytelling and has really good messages to share with the world," Perry explained to the outlet. "Now having a child myself, I understand that it's so important to play. This is a continued extension of who I am."

The beloved singer also singled out Pikachu as her favorite creature. "I'm really attached to the hero. I know there are others in the game, but I just found Pikachu to be really cute," she added. ""I understand the story of Pikachu. On the surface, you might just think I'm just cute, have a couple of cute songs, but if you dig deeper, you'll realize 'Chained to the Rhythm' is not just a fun little song!"

The Pokemon company said in a release:

“We kicked off our yearlong P25 Music program with a Virtual Concert featuring Post Malone. It was a wild celebration of Pokemon’s 25 years with lots of unexpected surprises! If you missed the show or just want to watch it again, you can check it out right here! It’s going to be a wild celebration of Pokemon’s 25 years, with lost of unexpected surprises in store.”

Do you play Magic? What’s your Holy Grail? Let us know down in the comments!