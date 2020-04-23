Watch a Price Is Right Contestant Win Prize That Is Worthless Now
Thanks to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic there's a lengthy list of things that just aren't available for people to do.
—%20Hank%20(@LookItsHCG)%20April%2015,%202020%20" target="_self">Movie theaters are closed. Theme parks are shut down. Travel is also not really on the table right now and sporting events are on hold as well with professional sports essentially hitting the pause button on their current seasons while the pandemic continues. That includes the National Hockey League (NHL) which makes a prize won on a recently aired episode of The Price is Right effectively useless -- for now.
On Twitter, one fan noted shared the sad irony of things when watching a recent episode in which a contestant was up for what, in a "normal" year, would be a cool price for any hockey fan: a trip for four to the 2020 Stanley Cup final. As the user continued to watch, the contestant actually won the trip and his reaction made it clear that it was something he was pretty excited about.
Watching the price is right and this guy could win a trip for 4 to the...2020 Stanley cup final. Obviously pre-recorded. Bruuuutal. pic.twitter.com/XE8ZEP5f7h— Hank (@LookItsHCG) April 15, 2020
The problem? Thanks to the pandemic, the NHL has paused the 2019-2020 season indefinitely. In fact, final regular season games should have taken place on April 4th, but, instead, arenas remain dark. It's unclear at this point when or if the season will resume (there has been some discussion of hockey coming back in July,) making that Price is Right contestant's prize something he can't really use.
People on social media couldn't help but react to that realization, with many noting how brutal that must feel now. The show was clearly filmed well before the pandemic which means it definitely feels like something from another world at this point. Some people, however, noted that it's possible that the winning contestant has since been given the opportunity to take a cash prize and, indeed someone who identified themselves as the winner's brother-in-law commented that he was given that cash prize instead.
Read on to see how people reacted to that The Price is Right prize.
Bad luck
If it wasn’t for bad luck, I’d have no luck at all ..... pic.twitter.com/InPtqNaK7K— Bob🌴 (@Brantfordbob59) April 16, 2020
Nope
April 15, 2020
Brutal
So brutal!— Jenny (@NHJMC) April 18, 2020
This doesn't sound like a great idea.
I guess they’ll compensate him, but I’d still go. He got a trip to the game, hotel accommodations, maybe they’ll give out free face masks for him and his friends. 🤷🏻♂️— Curt James (@curtjames) April 20, 2020
Someone else also won a difficult prize
A little over a week ago I saw one where the winner of the Showcase Showdown won a trip to China. 😳— barb kuhn (@nunni63) April 16, 2020
Does he at least get another prize?
@PriceIsRight does this guy get some kind of other prize? Or trip to the 2021 cup finals or something?— Hank (@LookItsHCG) April 15, 2020
Crushed
My god I feel crushed for him 😧— Pablo (@7Under_PAR) April 15, 2020
This is a whole different issue
Having the Vancouver Canucks jersey up there as well is also pretty brutal since they have never won the cup.— KW (@Joined2Follow) April 15, 2020
This would be especially brutal.
I guaran-friggin-tee you that he is still going to be expected to pay the full taxes on this.— Leo C (@Jack_Meehoffer) April 21, 2020
This sums it up.
April 17, 2020
