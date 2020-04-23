Watch a Price Is Right Contestant Win Prize That Is Worthless Now

Thanks to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic there's a lengthy list of things that just aren't available for people to do.

—%20Hank%20(@LookItsHCG)%20April%2015,%202020%20" target="_self">Movie theaters are closed. Theme parks are shut down. Travel is also not really on the table right now and sporting events are on hold as well with professional sports essentially hitting the pause button on their current seasons while the pandemic continues. That includes the National Hockey League (NHL) which makes a prize won on a recently aired episode of The Price is Right effectively useless -- for now.

On Twitter, one fan noted shared the sad irony of things when watching a recent episode in which a contestant was up for what, in a "normal" year, would be a cool price for any hockey fan: a trip for four to the 2020 Stanley Cup final. As the user continued to watch, the contestant actually won the trip and his reaction made it clear that it was something he was pretty excited about.

The problem? Thanks to the pandemic, the NHL has paused the 2019-2020 season indefinitely. In fact, final regular season games should have taken place on April 4th, but, instead, arenas remain dark. It's unclear at this point when or if the season will resume (there has been some discussion of hockey coming back in July,) making that Price is Right contestant's prize something he can't really use.

People on social media couldn't help but react to that realization, with many noting how brutal that must feel now. The show was clearly filmed well before the pandemic which means it definitely feels like something from another world at this point. Some people, however, noted that it's possible that the winning contestant has since been given the opportunity to take a cash prize and, indeed someone who identified themselves as the winner's brother-in-law commented that he was given that cash prize instead.

