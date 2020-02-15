The Proud Family Creator Was in “Deep Talks” With Kobe Bryant for New Animated Projects

Beloved Disney Channel animated series The Proud Family is getting a revival on Disney+, but the return of Penny Proud and her family isn’t the only project that’s been keeping creator Bruce W. Smith busy. His latest directorial effort, Hair Love, recently won the Academy Award for Best Animated Short Film at the 92nd Academy Awards and it sounds like there were even bigger things in the works. Smith recently revealed during an appearance on Double Toasted that he had been in “deep talks” with basketball legend Kobe Bryant about new animated projects prior to his tragic death in January.

During his conversation, Smith revealed that he and Klaus director Sergio Pablos had recently had dinner with Bryant to talk about animation, animated projects, and the possibility of opening up his own animation studio — and that it hadn’t been an isolated conversation.

“The last time Sergio and I got together about a month ago, Sergio and I were having dinner with Kobe Bryant,” Smith said. “So Kobe is heavily invested, at the time, was heavily invested in starting an animation studio. So for the past six months or so Kobe and I have been in deep talks about making that happen … so we’re together finding artists to galvanize his dream and Kobe was, like they were saying, Kobe was beginning his second act and animation was going to play a huge part in that.”

Smith further explained that Bryant had some specific ideas about books he wanted to adapt and stories he wanted to tell. It’s a reveal that may not come as a huge surprise for Bryant’s fans. Not only did Bryant’s Dear Basketball win the Academy Award for Best Animated Short Film at the 90th Academy Awards, but back in 2018, Bryant’s Granity Studios announced plans for a slate of animated projects as part of a larger plan for sports-themed projects geared toward young athletes.

“I built Granity Studios as a platform to create and share original stories to inspire today’s young athletes,” Bryant said in a statement at the time (via AWN). “There’s surprisingly little content that combines the passion of sports and the traditions of original storytelling. Granity Studios will fill that void. Our team has worked tirelessly to put together an incredible slate of projects that we believe will change how young athletes learn more about themselves, as well as the sports they play. As a creator, producer, and most importantly, the father of three young girls, I continue to be inspired to build a studio that welcomes diverse storytellers who aim to inspire young people to reach their full potential.”

For Smith, Bryant’s death is still something that he’s struggling to grasp.

“It is still completely unbelievable,” Smith said. “It’s still completely unbelievable, like I still have not completely wrapped my head around the fact that Kobe’s not here. I still haven’t grasped that.”

(Photo credit: Jason Miller / Getty Images)