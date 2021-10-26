Red Lobster Now Selling Frozen Cheddar Bay Biscuits

Red Lobster is bringing their Cheddar Bay Biscuits to the frozen food aisle. The company announced that they would be making ready-to-bake versions of the restaurant favorite this week. It’s not uncommon to read about people going to pick up just the biscuits from a Red Lobster on social media. But, now they can get things cracking in just 15 minutes at home. Red Lobster already sold a mix that you could assemble and toss in the oven. But, some consumers would obviously prefer to take the frozen ready-to-bake option if it was available. Once they posted the new box art on Instagram, fans flooded in to make their comments about the newest offerings. As more people eat at home over the course of the last year, it only makes sense to ramp up some of these grocery offerings as they make it easier for shoppers to get the biscuits. Also of note is the fact that there are more Walmart locations than Red Lobsters, so this might entice people who don’t have the restaurant near them to check out the brand. A pretty shrewd move on the part of the seafood titan. Check out the post down below:

They wrote on Instagram, “Biscuit lovers rejoice! It’s easier than ever to enjoy everyone’s favorite biscuits from the comfort of home with the launch of frozen, ready-to-bake Cheddar Bay Biscuits®. Now available exclusively at Walmart stores!”

Red Lobster also included some instructions for how to prepare the biscuits. People are raving about these delectable baked treats on social media too.

“Now available exclusively at Walmart stores, the new frozen biscuits are inspired by the famous Cheddar Bay Biscuits that are hand-mixed and made fresh every 15 minutes in Red Lobster restaurant kitchens daily,” they said in a release. “A perfect addition to any meal or a quick and easy snack solution, the new ready-to-bake Cheddar Bay Biscuits go from box to baking sheet to table in less than 30 minutes – no mixing or prep work required. Biscuit-lovers can indulge in the cheesy goodness whenever the craving hits, just pre-heat the oven to 350 degrees and place the pre-made, individual biscuits on a parchment-lined baking sheet and bake for 25 to 30 minutes, or until lightly browned. Finish by brushing the biscuits with melted butter mixed with the enclosed garlic herb seasoning packet and enjoy. It’s that’s simple!”

