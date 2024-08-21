Richard Simmons’ Family Reveals Cause of Death of Fitness Guru

Richard Simmons died after multiple falls at his home, the late fitness guru’s family said Wednesday. In a statement the family released through its spokesperson Tom Estey, it was revealed Simmons’ death has been ruled accidental as a result of the falls, with heart disease being listed as a contributing factor.

“This morning, Richard Simmons’ brother Lenny, received a call from the LA Coroner’s office. The Coroner informed Lenny that Richard’s death was accidental due to complications from recent falls and heart disease as a contributing factor,” Estey wrote in the statement (via Entertainment Weekly).

The statement added, “The toxicology report was negative other than medication Richard had been prescribed. The Family wishes to thank everyone for their outpouring of love and support during this time of great loss.”

When did Richard Simmons die?

Simmons was found dead at his residence on July 13th after first responders arrived due to a 911 call. He was 76.

Although Simmons spent the final years of his life out of the public eye, the fitness icon granted PEOPLE Magazine an interview just two days before his death. In it, Simmons touched on the idea of passing away.

“How do you deal with loss? It takes a toll on your heart. Some shed many tears, others stare at the sky. It’s so hard to say goodbye. Here is what I know: When it’s time for us to go, beautiful angels will greet us with a smile and a hello,” Simmons said in the interview. “When I decided to retire, it was because my body told me I needed to retire. I have spent time just reflecting on my life. All of the books I wrote, the videos. I never was like, ‘Oh look what I’ve done.’ My thing was, ‘Oh, look how many people I helped.’”

Is the Richard Simmons biopic still happening?

It has yet to be unveiled if Pauly Shore is still going through with his unauthorized Richard Simmons biopic after the latter’s death. The actor didn’t touch on the topic in his Twitter memorial the day after Simmons’ passing.

“I just got word like everyone else that the beautiful Richard Simmons has passed,” Shore wrote on Twitter. “I hope you’re at peace and twinkling up in the heavens. Please give my mother Mitzi and my father Sammy a big hug and a kiss for me. You’re one of a kind, Richard. An amazing life. An amazing story. They broke the dolphin shorts when they made you. Rest in peace, my friend. Rest in peace.”