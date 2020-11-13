Robert Downey Jr. Wears the Infinity Gauntlet Again in New Charity Video

✖

Robert Downey Jr. wore the Infinity Gauntlet again in a new charity video. On his Twitter account, the Iron Man actor donned the Avengers tool to show his support for Helping Hands 2020. All Within My Hands foundation is Metallica’s effort to support education, fight hunger and provide local services to people in need. It’s a wonderful cause and Downey is trying to drum up support for the concert on November 14th. With everyone still inside due to the coronavirus pandemic, entertainment is hard. For 10 extra dollars, fans can get an MP3 of the entire show for their own use after everything is over. There are opportunities for even more good to do. Iron Man himself will probably do a lot to drive traffic to the stream. So, if you’re looking for something to do on Saturday night, and help people in need, there you go.

A couple of weeks ago, Downey kicked off the AGBO Superhero League where the group is raising $250,000 for charities in Chadwick Boseman’s memory after his tragic passing this year.

🚨 ATTENTION MUSIC LOVERS! 🚨 @Metallica is hosting an awesome event on Saturday: a worldwide live-streamed concert from their studio in CA. This is a rare acoustic set & it’s all for charity! #HelpingHands2020 benefits the band’s @AWMHFoundation. Get tix: https://t.co/Wi0LDD599g pic.twitter.com/o0vhjfHJVv — Robert Downey Jr (@RobertDowneyJr) November 12, 2020

The star wrote on Twitter, “And we’re back...let the trash talking begin. The #AGBOSuperheroLeague has assembled some of my closest friends and fellow superhero opponents for a great cause… This year, thanks to #FanDuel the stakes are higher than ever before ! There’s $1M in prizes and @fp_coalition is my charity of choice,” he continued. “But most importantly this season is dedicated to #ChadwickBoseman and an additional $250K will be donated throughout to charities in his memory.”

Metallica describes the event:

“Metallica's Helping Hands Concert & Auction is streaming LIVE from HQ on Saturday, November 14th for their first-ever worldwide pay-per-view event! This special acoustic show starts at 2:00 pm Pacific Time and will benefit the band's foundation, All Within My Hands. Don’t worry if you can't catch it live, your ticket will allow you to watch the show as many times as you like within a 48-hour period once you start the stream.”

“There are four ticket packages to choose from starting as low as $14.99 for the stream, ranging all the way up to the VIP Virtual Fan Ticket that puts you "in the room" with Metallica! The band is also hosting an auction that is up and running now through Friday, November 20th with some incredible auction items and experiences for you to bid. Stay tuned for updates and pre-register here! And don't forget to sign up to keep in touch with All Within My Hands and hear about how your contributions help others around the world.”

Do you like Metallica? Let us know in the comments!